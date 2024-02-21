TrustRadius Releases Its Review Quality Report on Fighting Fraud in B2B Reviews

The onset of AI and over-gamification has changed the approach B2B review sites need to take to ensure reviews remain genuine and trustworthy—a mission TrustRadius has been dedicated to since the beginning.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius published its second annual Review Quality Report, bringing transparency to what goes on behind the scenes of review moderation and publications on TrustRadius.

This year's report titled, Fighting Fraud: Review Quality Report 2024 , explores the growing use of AI-generated reviews and how those are putting demand on B2B review sites to be more diligent than ever to ensure only genuine reviews are published.

It was discovered that 60% of the 53,777 reviews started on TrustRadius in 2023 were returned to reviewers for more detail, not finished, or were rejected for a variety of reasons—the largest being suspicious users (36%). The remaining 40% (21,336 reviews) went on to be published for 2,217 products.

Not only does the report cover how reviews are chosen for publication, return, or rejection, it also dives into:

The proactive approach TrustRadius takes to curb the unethical use of AI in the industry

How TrustRadius vets reviewers before publication to ensure reviews have unbiased, genuine feedback

The erosion of confidence in the marketplace and how the trScore removes bias and cherry-picking

The future of review generation and how TrustRadius has helped vendors gather 60% or more of their reviews for the year at in-person events

"Buying committees are continuing to grow, which means accurate, trustworthy product information that builds collective confidence, like user reviews, is critical," says Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "It has always been our mission at TrustRadius to protect the voice of the customer and provide buyers researching tech solutions with unbiased feedback from real-world users. Our team will continue adjusting tactics to combat AI-generated and other fraudulent reviews."

TrustRadius will discuss this year's findings of challenges and the proactive measures TrustRadius takes in a LinkedIn Live on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET. Speakers for the event, Fighting B2B Review Fraud Amidst AI and Over-Gamification, include TrustRadius' Research Operations Manager, Katie Marino-Kyle, and Research Manager, Katie Allison.

