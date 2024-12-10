TrustServe Expands in the Northeast with New Office and the Addition of Industry Veterans

Mark Salameh and Avi Rosenblatt Join as Partners

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustServe, a professional services fund administrator dedicated to alternative investment funds and family offices is pleased to announce its expansion into the Northeast with the opening of its Short Hills, NJ office. This expansion reflects TrustServe's relentless pursuit of its mission to become one of the world's most loved and trusted fund administrators by strengthening its team with seasoned industry experts committed to delivering exceptional service and support.

Mark Salameh has joined as Partner, Head of Sales & Marketing. In this strategic role, Mark will oversee all growth initiatives for the firm. Mark brings more than 25 years of experience in the alternative investment industry. Over that period of time Mark's focus has been building businesses that add value to GP's, LP's and the alternative investment industry. A past example was Context Summits which he was Co-founder and CEO.

"I am thrilled to be joining a team of committed professionals who share in my own mission to serve clients with white-glove experiences while leveraging my deep knowledge to drive efficiencies and exponential growth. TrustServe's commitment to excellence in servicing GP's and LP's is a standard that I hold with great regard." said Mr. Salameh.

In addition to Salameh, Avi Rosenblatt has joined the firm as a Partner with a primary focus on client operations. In this pivotal role, Avi will leverage his extensive expertise to lead and enhance operational excellence. Avi is a tenured professional with a deep specialization in accounting, compliance, regulatory, audit, and tax services. Prior to joining TrustServe, Avi served as Chief Financial & Compliance Officer at A.W. Jones. Avi began his career as an auditor focused on alternative investment vehicles and subsequently led a fund administration practice.

In an industry increasingly dominated by commoditization, TrustServe stands apart by operating as a true professional services firm. This unique business model sets a new standard in the fund administration industry, fostering value-added, relationship-driven offerings that consistently surpass client expectations. TrustServe's exceptional client satisfaction is evidenced by its outstanding Net Promoter Scores, which consistently exceed 90. "I am thrilled to join the talented team at TrustServe and contribute to the continued development of a full-service fund administration platform that delivers unparalleled services to our clients." said Mr. Rosenblatt.

Jorge R. de Cardenas, CEO at TrustServe, commented, "Avi and Mark bring extensive business and operational experience and network of relationships to TrustServe. Their addition to the leadership team complements our firm's culture and supports our mission to become one of the world's most loved and trusted fund administrators, ensuring our clients continue to receive exceptional service and innovative solutions as we grow."

About TrustServe

TrustServe is a professional services fund administrator dedicated to alternative investment funds and family offices. TrustServe services clients across various asset classes and strategies including private equity, real estate, private credit, venture capital, hedge and commodity pools. We are a client-centric organization with an employee-first culture that leverages innovative technology and is led by a senior management team with extensive industry experience. Our mission is to become one of the world's most loved & trusted fund administrators.

For more information on TrustServe, please visit www.trustserve.net.

