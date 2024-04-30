Trustworthy Sets the New Standard in Family Digital Transformation Through its Revolutionary New AI Features

Since its start in 2020, Trustworthy has become the trusted resource for modern families everywhere. It protects and organizes $4+ billion in assets, saves $2M+ in penalties and late fees, and reclaims approximately 115,290 hours of precious time for its members.

Trustworthy's new AI features simplify day-to-day processes for families and their trusted advisors. Leveraging the power of Microsoft's Azure Private AI platform, Trustworthy operates autonomously and does not use personal data to learn or improve itself. It analyzes file types sent directly to the platform, such as documents, extracting valuable information and organizing files for its members effortlessly.

New Feature Highlights:

Autopilot: This intelligent system understands and categorizes household documents, automatically extracts key metadata, and generates concise natural language summaries. It links each document to relevant household entities, suggests appropriate titles, and systematically files them.

This intelligent system understands and categorizes household documents, automatically extracts key metadata, and generates concise natural language summaries. It links each document to relevant household entities, suggests appropriate titles, and systematically files them. Inbox: The Trustworthy Inbox is a hassle-free way to store important documents without sorting and filing them immediately. The Inbox serves as a temporary queue that enables members to upload files quickly and conveniently.

The Trustworthy Inbox is a hassle-free way to store important documents without sorting and filing them immediately. The Inbox serves as a temporary queue that enables members to upload files quickly and conveniently. Email to Inbox: Members can directly forward any email document to their Trustworthy Inbox, automatically extracting and securing all file attachments in Trustworthy. The integration allows members to conveniently attach documents from any device, centralizing family communication and information management.

Members can directly forward any email document to their Trustworthy Inbox, automatically extracting and securing all file attachments in Trustworthy. The integration allows members to conveniently attach documents from any device, centralizing family communication and information management. Trustworthy Chrome Extension: This feature prioritizes convenience by integrating Trustworthy's capabilities into the member browsing experience. Using the Chrome extension, you can now grab screenshots, Gmail attachments, drag and drop local files, etc.

Upcoming Features:

Search & Queries: The search feature's functionality enables quick and efficient retrieval of stored information. Soon, members can run queries and ask questions like, "Hey, Trustworthy, how much did I spend on car insurance last year?" and receive results instantaneously.

"We are at a pivotal moment where the intersection of technology and daily family management is more critical than ever. Our AI features are designed to simplify existing processes and fundamentally transform how families can benefit from their essential information. We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft as the first consumer-focused application to leverage their Azure AI cloud. With our innovative use of Large Language Models (LLMs) to support everyday family operations, we are setting a new standard for what families can expect from technology," said Nat Robinson, Founder and CEO at Trustworthy.

Ricoh Partnership Announcement:

Trustworthy's partnership with industry titan Ricoh opens doors for families with a backlog or legacy of analog and paper-based information. Members' information can be directly saved from Ricoh's scanner and put into the Trustworthy inbox.

"Trustworthy is the ideal solution for busy families grappling with our increasingly digital-first world," said Bernie Schweiss, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at PFU America, Inc. (formerly Fujitsu Computer Products of America). "Additionally, the ScanSnap line of prosumer scanners is an ideal complement to The Family Operating System® to help families convert legacy paper documents into their digital form. We're delighted to partner with Trustworthy to make their lives easier."

As Trustworthy redefines digital organization for families, it continues to lead with innovation and integrity. With its new features, strategic partnerships, and development of everyday AI for families, Trustworthy is setting the new standard in family digital transformation. Learn more at www.trustworthy.com.

About Trustworthy

Trustworthy is the maker of The Family Operating System®, an online service that helps modern families and their advisors protect and optimize their important information—IDs, Money, Property, Passwords, Insurance, Taxes, Legal, Emergency Instructions, and more. With Trustworthy, families are organized and prepared for life's moments, now and across generations.

Media Contact:

Jordan Iseral

347-969-7609

[email protected]

SOURCE Trustworthy