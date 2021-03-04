Trutankless, Inc. Announces Completion of New Research and Development Facility

PHOENIX, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) manufactures an award-winning line of smart electric tankless water heaters. Trutankless announces it has completed the buildout of a new production laboratory and R&D facility. The newly renovated space located in Scottsdale is complete with state of the art research and testing systems for the development of new products. Trutankless has hired a prominent patent law firm and has filed the first of a series of planned patents.

"Our new R&D facility allows us to accelerate product development and explore new markets that will add to our growing portfolio of leading products for the home service and construction industries" stated Michael Stebbins, President and CEO, of Trutankless, Inc. "As a technology company, patents are a key part of the value development of the business. Expanding our intellectual property portfolio provides us with further support and tools to ensure consistent quality of our products as well as the ability to protect our core technologies."

Trutankless has a growing network of industry-leading distributors spanning the nation. Our team has built relationships around positive feedback from the channel for our line of intelligent plumbing products. We believe the introduction of new products for today's smart homes will garner even more excitement from a broader customer base seeking solutions for problems like ruptured pipes, leaks and wasted water in homes around the globe. We hope to announce targeted launch dates for a suite of products that will yield additional revenue streams, while boosting the company's positive environmental impact worldwide.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Connect on social media: www.houzz.com/pro/trutankless www.facebook.com/trutankless www.twitter.com/trutankless

www.youtube.com/trutankless

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.