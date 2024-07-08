Trutankless, Inc. Begins Wholesale Shipments of Its GEN3-Series

PHOENIX, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS), the Company known for industry-leading performance has begun shipping its newly engineered GEN3-series to wholesale customers.

"The GEN3 shipments represent an important milestone on our path to commercialization," said Guy Newman, CEO of Trutankless.

The Company has continued to work with its manufacturing and engineering partners refining product design and has expanded the core team to include senior production engineering leadership to guide Trutankless, ensuring outstanding quality and production scalability. While previous Trutankless products offered tremendous value and capability, the GEN3 product is a significant upgrade in both technological function and heating efficiency.

The Company will benefit from its existing customer base, as well as the newest platforms to incorporate a seamless sales process for its next generation of products. These innovations, together with the Company's proprietary back-end technology, will help power Trutankless' refreshed website and enriched user experience to drive continued growth and Trutankless brand-recognition. To catch a glimpse of the latest professional-grade technology Trutankless has to offer, visit www.trutankless.com.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTC: TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that outperform other water heaters that are sold exclusively through plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

www.trutankless.com

