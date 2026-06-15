Trutankless® More Than Doubles Sales as Demand for GEN3 Continues to Accelerate

Consumer adoption and contractor demand for GEN3 technology drive more than 118% year-over-year sales growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless®, a leader in smart electric tankless water heating technology, announced a strong start to 2026 as growing demand from homeowners, plumbers, contractors, and wholesale distributors helped drive sales growth of more than 118% compared to the same period last year.

The company reported first-quarter net sales of $940,470, more than double the $430,090 reported during the first quarter of 2025.

Contractor, distributor, and homeowner demand for the GEN3 Smart Tankless Water Heater helped Trutankless® more than double sales in the first quarter of 2026.

The growth reflects increasing adoption of the company's GEN3 Smart Tankless Water Heater, as consumers seek energy-efficient alternatives to traditional tank water heaters and contractors look for reliable, easy-to-install solutions that deliver long-term value.

"More than doubling our sales year over year is a strong signal that the market is embracing smart tankless technology," said Guy Newman, CEO of Trutankless®. "Homeowners want endless hot water, lower energy consumption, and better control over their home's systems. At the same time, plumbers and contractors are looking for products they can confidently recommend to customers. GEN3 is proving it can deliver on both."

The company's GEN3 platform combines on-demand hot water with advanced monitoring capabilities and compatibility with recirculation systems and LeakSecure® technology, making it an attractive option for both new construction and retrofit projects.

As demand continues to grow, Trutankless is expanding its network of wholesale distribution partners and contractor relationships across the country, with particularly strong momentum throughout Arizona, Texas, and Florida.

To support that growth, Trutankless® recently expanded operations with a new Phoenix-based production, engineering, and training facility. The company is also continuing to invest in product innovation, including the development of enhanced remote monitoring capabilities through a customizable mobile app and control platform.

"For contractors, success comes down to customer satisfaction and trust," Newman added. "The more homeowners experience the benefits of smart tankless water heating, the more demand we're seeing at the contractor and distributor level. That's creating a powerful cycle of growth that we're excited to build on."

About Trutankless®

Trutankless® is an innovator in electric tankless water heating technology, focused on delivering energy-efficient, reliable, and connected solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's smart electric tankless water heaters provide endless hot water on demand while helping reduce energy consumption and maintenance requirements. Trutankless® products are available through wholesale plumbing distributors and dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.trutankless.com.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless® of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Trutankless