New state-of-the-art hub positions TruTankless for accelerated innovation, faster delivery, and the launch of next-generation product lines in 2026

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTankless™, a leader in innovative electric tankless water heating solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art 14,000-square-foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The integrated center marks a significant step in the company's strategic initiative to strengthen its entire operation, from design to delivery, on North American soil.

Trutankless™ Opens New 14,000 Sq. Ft. Production, Engineering, and Training Facility in Phoenix, Solidifying North American Manufacturing Commitment

The expansive facility, located at 21241 North 23rd Avenue, is strategically designed to serve as the core operational hub for TruTankless. It encompasses the company's dedicated engineering laboratories, a modern training center for certified installers and partners, and a robust 14,000-square-foot production floor for manufacturing its innovative water heating units. The facility also serves as the central distribution point for TruTankless products across North America, streamlining the supply chain and improving delivery times.

This significant investment reflects the company's commitment to prioritizing North American production. By centralizing manufacturing and distribution, TruTankless aims to enhance quality control, strengthen manufacturing resilience, and reduce lead times, advancing toward a more localized and responsive operational model.

"This milestone represents the next chapter in TruTankless innovation," said Guy Newman, CEO of TruTankless. "By bringing engineering, manufacturing, training, and logistics together under one roof in Phoenix, we're building the foundation for faster innovation, greater quality control, and stronger partnerships. Most importantly, it positions us for the launch of our next-generation product lines in 2026, as we continue to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions across North America."

The facility is now fully operational and quickly ramping up activity, with weekly shipments arriving and orders moving out to partners across North America. This level of on-site production and distribution ensures faster delivery, better training access, and improved support for contractors and customers.

