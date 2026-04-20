Trutankless® Expands GEN3 Lineup with 208V Unit Built for Condos, Multi-Family, and Light Commercial Use

Engineered for 208V environments, the new unit delivers a compact, energy-efficient, low-maintenance alternative to traditional tank water heaters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless® today announced the release of its GEN3 Commercial 208V Unit, now in stock and available through wholesalers nationwide, bringing its award-winning "Smart" technology – trusted in homes across the country – into light commercial environments for the first time.

Built for environments like salons, restaurants, fitness studios, and multi-unit properties, the GEN3 208V unit gives business owners a simple, reliable solution: consistent hot water, no downtime, and less maintenance.

Trutankless® GEN3 Commercial 208V unit, a compact, wall-mounted system designed for light commercial and multi-family environments, paired with smart monitoring capabilities for real-time performance, proactive maintenance, and energy-efficient operation.

A Smarter Upgrade for Commercial Spaces

Many commercial and residential buildings already operate on 208-volt electrical systems, making the GEN3 unit an easy transition from bulky, high-maintenance tanks to a more modern, energy-efficient solution.

With a compact, wall-mounted design and advanced internal controls, the system is designed to perform under pressure, especially during peak business hours when hot water demand is highest.

Key Features & Smart Capabilities Include:

Precision Temperature Control

Advanced solid-state electronics continuously modulate power to maintain consistent water temperature within a fraction of a degree, even during peak usage times.





Advanced solid-state electronics continuously modulate power to maintain consistent water temperature within a fraction of a degree, even during peak usage times. Low-Maintenance, Long-Life Design

A proprietary heat exchanger is engineered to resist scale and mineral buildup, helping extend the system's lifespan and significantly reduce the maintenance typically required with traditional tank heaters.





A proprietary heat exchanger is engineered to resist scale and mineral buildup, helping extend the system's lifespan and significantly reduce the maintenance typically required with traditional tank heaters. Smart Monitoring & Proactive Maintenance

Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity transforms hot water management from a reactive task into a proactive strategy. Through a centralized digital dashboard, property owners and facility managers gain a comprehensive view of system performance across one or multiple units.



Proactive System Health – Predictive diagnostics help identify potential issues before they lead to downtime. Preventative Oversight – Real-time status updates and maintenance reminders help ensure systems operate at peak reliability. Comprehensive Dashboard – Monitor performance metrics, track energy usage, and manage multiple units from a single interface. Smart Alerts – Instant notifications enable faster troubleshooting and help minimize service interruptions.

Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity transforms hot water management from a reactive task into a proactive strategy. Through a centralized digital dashboard, property owners and facility managers gain a comprehensive view of system performance across one or multiple units.

Space-Saving Installation

The sleek, wall-mounted design frees up valuable floor space, giving businesses more room for operations, storage, or customer-facing areas.





The sleek, wall-mounted design frees up valuable floor space, giving businesses more room for operations, storage, or customer-facing areas. Energy-Efficient Operation

By eliminating standby heat loss, the GEN3 unit helps reduce overall energy consumption, lowering utility costs while also supporting a smaller environmental footprint.

Meeting Growing Demand for Electric Solutions

The launch comes as more businesses look for efficient, electric-first infrastructure that is easier to manage and more cost-effective over time.

"The feedback from our partners and early adopters has been nothing short of spectacular," said Guy Newman, CEO of Trutankless®. "We've seen a massive surge in demand for a high-performance 208V solution that doesn't compromise on reliability. The GEN3 Commercial unit is the culmination of years of engineering – it's smarter, tougher, and more efficient than anything else on the market."

Available Now Through Wholesale Partners

The GEN3 Commercial 208V unit is now in stock and available through authorized Trutankless® wholesale partners nationwide.

For more information or to find a local distributor, visit www.trutankless.com.

About Trutankless®

Trutankless® is a leading innovator in electric tankless water heating technology, focused on delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for residential and commercial applications. Based in Arizona, the company continues to push the industry forward with smart, space-saving systems designed for modern living and working environments.

SOURCE Trutankless