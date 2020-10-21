Trutankless Products Are Now Available Through The Home Depot Pro In The Wholesale Market

HD Pro has been increasingly adding value for the service professional throughout North America, including large investments and the recent acquisition of several companies with additional technology to support professional trade partners. In addition to a vast catalogue of products it offers through distribution centers across the US, The Home Depot now offers lead generation for home service companies fueled by online and in store foot traffic in local markets.

The most notable indication of Home Depot's aggressive expansion may be the growth of its Pro Xtra program which has signed up more than 1 million members, who will now be able to purchase Trutankless products through The Home Depot Pro nationwide platform. With the recent announcement of the expansion of a flatbed distribution center in Dallas, HD Pro has committed to becoming a true leader in wholesale distribution to the trades.

Trutankless expects to have its line of whole home electric water heaters with built-in smart features in HD Pro centers in several additional markets before the end of the year.

"We think HD Pro has become aligned with our strategic business model of creating value for service professionals over the last several years, and getting Trutankless into HD Pro's regional distribution centers represents a massive opportunity," stated Michael Stebbins, President and CEO, of Trutankless, Inc. "Our customer base is recognizing the value of having a relationship with one of the nation's largest retailers, so naturally Trutankless would shift with its growing customer base. More importantly it's a great step toward making Trutankless a household name as we scale into new markets."

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The Home Depot Pro:

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the largest wholesale distributors and direct marketers of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products for non-industrial businesses in the United States. The Home Depot Pro distributes a broad range of products such as plumbing supplies. Enhanced services to the professional customer is part of the One Home Depot strategy viewed as its B2B service, it tailors offerings to the more complex needs of the building professional. The Home Depot Pro is a division of The Home Depot, Inc.

SOURCE Trutankless, Inc.