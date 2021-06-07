Trutex Schoolwear, The UK's Most Well-Known Schoolwear Provider, Partners with MySizeID

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutex Schoolwear, the premier school uniforms retailer in the UK, and MySize (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced the successful integration of the MySizeID widget on Trutex's site, which is designed to revolutionize online school uniform shopping for parents and children.

Trutex- Mysize- Getting the right size school uniform is easy

Children's apparel has no standard sizing, much to the frustration of both parents and kids. The physical size of an item labeled as "age 10" can deviate wildly from brand to brand, with differences up to several centimeters depending on the manufacturer. This guessing game not only results in wasted time and money as parents continually order and ship back improperly fitting uniforms - it may even mean that come the first day of school, a child will not have correctly sized uniform to wear.

MySize's sizing solution utilizes Trutex's size charts, product tables, GTIN, descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented algorithms, to provide parents with a highly accurate size recommendation for their children. All parents need to do is enter their children's height, weight, and follow easy instructions in the app for other measurements that can be taken conveniently using their smartphone as a measuring tool. The easy-to-use, plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Trutex's site, making a child's correct size accessible with just a few clicks. According to Trutex's initial pilot program, the solution results in the proper size more than 99% of the time.

"We are delighted to be the first school uniform company in the state sector in the UK - which accounts for the vast majority of the market - to offer this technology to our parents and students," said Matthew Easter, CEO of Trutex. "We've long recognized the frustration of the online apparel guessing game, and how important it is that parents can order the correct size for their children and get it right, the first time. Our team has worked hard alongside MySize to ensure the utmost accuracy in the app, and we are excited to be offering this solution to our families."

"Integrating our solution with the leader in the UK's school uniform market, Trutex, was a natural step for us. Our utmost priority is bringing peace of mind to both brands and consumers," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize. "We're thrilled to be easing the burden on busy parents who don't have time to waste on the hassle of returning incorrectly sized uniforms. Tackling the challenge of children's clothing sizes is critical, and MySize is proud to be leading the way."

About Trutex

Trutex Schoolwear is Britain's best loved uniform brand, supplying clothing for over 150 years. With a network of schools across the UK they supply over 4 million garments per year and pride themselves on high quality, made-to-last uniform that is ethically and sustainably sourced.To find out more and to see the app in action visit www.trutex.com .

About MySize Inc:

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

