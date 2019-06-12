"Truth In Taxation" Exposes The Constitutional Crimes

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Monday June 17th

National Press Club

529 14th Street, NW 13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

12:30 – 5:00 pm

The Internal Revenue Service is engaged in blatantly unconstitutional enforcement practices in the unlawful pursuit of the enforcement of the federal personal income tax, which is, under the written law, a perfectly constitutional tax, but which is also a limited tax that is not actually imposed on the labor or fruits of the labors of We the American People. Come learn the whole Truth about the federal income tax, the IRS, and the Federal courts and corrupt federal judges. The tax is constitutional, but the IRS assessment and enforcement operations are NOT. Come learn the whole Truth about the income tax, if you dare.

Everyone in America knows that there is something very wrong with the way the IRS operates in practice. It's just NOT American (because it is dictatorial). Congress recently wrote new income tax law in December of 2017 in recognition of the constitutional fact that something is very wrong, even after attempting to rectify things with the IRS Reform & Restructuring Act of 1998. That law didn't work, and it didn't stop the unconstitutional operations of the IRS that the legislation was specifically intended to terminate, forever. But the new tax law of 2017 does EXPOSE, naked to the world, the now undeniable Constitutional Truth about the true nature of the federal personal income tax under the Constitution, and its limited application.

The federal Circuit Courts of Appeals are now so lost that they are currently issuing completely contradictory rulings on the constitutional nature of the tax, and are enforcing different versions of the federal personal income tax laws in different parts of the country, depending on what part of the country you are living in. That is patently UNCONSTITUTIONAL on every level.

Defendant/Litigant/Victims from Virginia, New Jersey and Utah will all be there at the Press Club on Monday June 17th, to detail their personal experiences with the abuses of the federal judiciary that they have all experienced; where no appearances or hearings before the court were ever allowed, in any of their cases, and no fully-granted subject-matter jurisdiction of the courts to lawfully act was consistently, or properly, identified and declared on the record of the action in the federal courts, in the different cases.

BE THERE.

Contact:

Thomas Freed

703-899-7369

tom@irszoom.com

