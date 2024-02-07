Truth Initiative names Anna Spriggs Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Initiative, the nation's largest public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all young people reject smoking and vaping and anyone can quit is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Spriggs as its Chief Operating Officer.

Spriggs has been a key player in the success of Truth Initiative from the beginning, joining the organization as its second employee in 1999 and establishing its administrative and human resources functions. As COO, Spriggs will oversee all aspects of the organization's daily business operations, Human Resources and administrative functions, ensuring that the needs of employees are met, and systems and processes run efficiently to achieve the organization's goals. As a member of the leadership team, Spriggs also works with her colleagues and board of directors in planning the strategic direction of the organization.

"I'm honored to take on this role and continue to contribute to Truth Initiative's mission and success," says Spriggs. "We have made significant strides in promoting public health, and I am excited to work alongside our dedicated team to further our impact and create a healthier future for all."

Spriggs is taking over the role of COO after serving as Chief of Human Resources & Administration for over six years. During that time, Spriggs played a major role in equipping Truth Initiative with outstanding talent and making Truth Initiative a best-in-class place to work. A devoted advocate for workplace diversity, equity and inclusion, and employee satisfaction, she has led Truth Initiative to receive multiple workplace awards, including several Alliance for Workplace Excellence Awards and Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Spriggs has also been recognized individually for her leadership, including with a Stevie Award for Chief of Human Resources Officer of the Year and a Chief Human Resources Officer Leader of Distinction Award by HRO Today, a leading HR industry publication.

Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative, praised Spriggs' contribution, stating, "Anna played a crucial role in building Truth Initiative into the leading public health organization it is today. Our ongoing achievements, including preventing millions of young people from smoking, leading the fight against youth e-cigarette use, and assisting millions of people of all ages in quitting tobacco, owe much to her ongoing efforts. I have every confidence that Anna's steadfast dedication and expertise will lead us to achieve many more future public health victories."

Before joining Truth Initiative, Spriggs worked at the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as office administrator in the federal programs department. Her experience also includes a 12-year tenure at the National Association of Attorneys General as a project manager and continuing legal education administrator. Spriggs has a master's degree in organizational management and human resources from Trinity University and is also a senior certified human resources professional, designated by the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and a certified leadership coach designated by International Coaching Federation (ICF). Spriggs volunteers with several organizations engaged in teaching life skills to underserved populations and is an adjunct professor at Trinity University teaching courses in human resources. Spriggs serves as a board member of Community Advocates for Family and Youth (CAFY), a non-profit that supports women and children who are victims of crimes.

Truth Initiative is a nation's largest public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all young people reject smoking and vaping, and anyone can quit. Our impact has helped drive youth smoking prevalence down from 23% in 2000 to a historic low of 2% in 2023. Through our proven-effective and nationally recognized truth® public education campaign and market leading cessation programs, we are leading the fight as e-cigarette use threatens to put a new generation at risk of nicotine addiction. Our first-of-its-kind, text message quit vaping program This Is Quitting has enrolled nearly 700,000 young people nationwide and our youth e-cigarette prevention curriculum Vaping: Know the truth® is being used in more than 9,000 schools nationwide. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to help end one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

