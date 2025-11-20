Truth Marketing + Media Named Agency of Record for The Aaron's Company

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Marketing + Media, an advertising, experiential and integrated media company, has been selected as agency of record for The Aaron's Company, which operates brands including Aaron's Rent to Own and BrandsMart USA, adding another nationally recognized retailer to the agency's growing portfolio of consumer and retail clients. The win highlights Truth's expanding influence in helping established brands modernize their approach to customer engagement and measurable growth. Under the new partnership, Truth will lead consumer and media strategy, performance marketing, and cultural storytelling. The strategy will accelerate customer acquisition and strengthen Aaron's brand relevance in the highly competitive rent-to-own category.

"Aaron's is a category leader with ambitious growth goals," said Yousef Kattan, Founder & CEO of Truth Marketing + Media. "We are excited to execute a modern, data-driven strategy, rooted in cultural insight and accountability. Our goal is to help Aaron's deepen its connection with today's consumers, while winning new ones in fresh, creative ways."

Aaron's joins a roster of major retail and direct-to-consumer brands that have turned to Truth for its unique ability to blend disruptive creativity with disciplined media performance. The agency's multicultural expertise and research-first mindset have positioned it as a challenger agency to watch in the evolving marketing landscape.

"Truth demonstrated the right mix of strategic thinking, cultural relevance, and measurable impact," said Carla Dodds, Chief Marketing Officer for Aaron's and BrandsMart USA. "The team from Truth brings bold thinking, so we can double down on what makes our brands stand out: flexibility, transparency, and real customer connections."

About Truth Marketing + Media

Truth Marketing + Media is an independent, full-service agency specializing in advertising, experiential and integrated media, brand strategy, multicultural marketing, and performance optimization. With offices in Dallas, Miami, and Bogotá, the agency partners with ambitious brands to deliver clarity, creativity, and measurable results. The agency is recognized for its research-driven insights, accountability in media performance, and culture-first approach to storytelling.

About Aaron ' s

Founded in 1955, Aaron's is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its over 1,100 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

About BrandsMart USA

BrandsMart USA is one of the Southeast's leading appliance and electronics retailers, with superstores in South Florida and the Atlanta area and a growing e-commerce platform at BrandsMartUSA.com. Known for its vast selection, competitive pricing, and customer service, BrandsMart USA combines a unique stadium-style shopping experience with one of the region's largest service centers, offering repairs, installation, and support.

