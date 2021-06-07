Truth Serum NTWK™ Launches Digital Health Hackathon, Tech Serum

Medical experts, marketing executives, patients, and innovators will create technology to change the face of healthcare. Tweet this

The Tech Serum hackathon will create solutions that improve patients' access to better healthcare. Teams of the most influential medical experts, pharmaceutical company marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists will come together to build solutions that improve the patient experience. All solutions will be open-source to instantly impact the healthcare community.

Teams have selected one (or more) of the following topics to develop their solution:

Improving HCP and patient conversation through enhanced communication tools

Managing Medicaid consumers' cost transparency

Understanding health technology in rural areas/remote patient care

Exploring options to expedite disease diagnosis

Recruiting and retaining patients for clinical trials

"Similar to more traditional technical hackathons, healthcare hackathons are a forum for rapid innovation," said Frank Saia, Managing Director of Truth Serum NTWK™. "Tech Serum—which brings together the most influential medical experts, healthcare marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists—allows us to demonstrate our collaborative approach to problem solving, ultimately generating solutions that improve access."

Tech Serum is sponsored by Microsoft and will be hosted using Azure solutions.

If you or someone you know is a marketing executive interested in joining a team led by one of our medical experts, click here for more details, or contact Frank Saia directly at [email protected].

For more information on Tech Serum, click here and connect with us on social media using the hashtag #techserum21.

About Truth Serum NTWK™

At Truth Serum NTWK™, we believe in the power of authentic, real-time customer insights to propel brands forward. With connections in virtually every area of healthcare—7.6 million connections and growing—our marketing communications network (HRA®, Proximyl Health®, The Whyse®, Medstro®, and The Outlet™) has the ability to tap into the very customers experiencing your brand. Born from a leader in healthcare communications, Truth Serum NTWK™ is a part of MJH Life Sciences™ – the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

Truth Serum NTWK™ Media Contact

Megan Ferguson, 609-250-4356

[email protected]

SOURCE Truth Serum NTWK