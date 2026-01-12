Truth Social Funds and Yorkville America Announce Appointment of Steve Neamtz as President of Investment Adviser

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Social Funds, a suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds, together with Yorkville America, LLC ("Yorkville America"), the parent company to Yorkville America Equities, LLC, the registered investment adviser to the Truth Social Funds, today announced the appointment of Steve Neamtz as President of Yorkville America, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Neamtz will oversee Yorkville America Equities' day-to-day operations, strategic growth initiatives, and expansion of its investment-management platform. He will work closely with senior leadership to support the firm's long-term vision, strengthen operational infrastructure, and advance the firm's product development and distribution efforts.

"Steve brings deep experience in asset management, operations, and strategic leadership," said Troy Rillo, Chief Executive Officer of Yorkville America Equities. "His background and execution-oriented approach make him an excellent fit as we continue to scale Yorkville America and broaden access to differentiated investment solutions aligned with American innovation and economic leadership."

Mr. Neamtz brings more than three decades of leadership experience across asset management, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and registered investment products, including senior executive roles at Vest Financial Group, Virtus Partners, AIG SunAmerica, and Natixis Funds. Mr. Neamtz has played a central role in building, scaling, and overseeing investment platforms spanning ETFs, mutual funds, and institutional strategies.

"I'm excited to join Yorkville America at an important moment in the firm's evolution and oversee the development and growth of the Truth Social ETF platform and related investment-strategy businesses," said Mr. Neamtz. "Yorkville America has established a compelling investment philosophy and a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to drive continued growth and deliver value for investors."

Yorkville America continues to expand its investment platform, including the recent launch of the Truth Social Funds, a suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds, and expects to pursue additional product initiatives in 2026 and beyond

About Yorkville America

Yorkville America, LLC, a Florida-based asset management firm, specializes in providing branded investment products centered around America First-themed businesses. With extensive knowledge of capital markets and the securities industry, Yorkville America caters to the specific needs of its clients by offering tailored investment products. For more information, visit yorkvilleamerica.com.

About Yorkville America Equities

Yorkville America Equities is a registered investment adviser focused on developing America First strategies. The firm seeks to deliver client-focused solutions that support U.S.-based companies aligned with national priorities. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in our Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/336431.

About Truth Social Funds

The Truth Social Funds are a newly launched suite of America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors with exposure to U.S.-focused innovation, energy independence, national security, and domestic economic leadership. The ETFs are sponsored by Truth Social Funds and are advised by Yorkville America Equities. Learn more at www.truthsocialfunds.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any references to investment products or strategies are for descriptive purposes only. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus and, if applicable, a summary prospectus or statement of additional information contain this and other information and may be obtained from the issuer or by visiting the applicable fund website. Please read these materials carefully before investing.

SOURCE Truth Social Funds