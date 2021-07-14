Truths About Importing Prescription Meds You Need to Know

VICTORIA, BC, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over 2 years ago, a US CDC report indicated that more than 87% of adults 65+ take at least one prescription medication per month. In many instances, it is a necessity for them to take their medication, and they'll need to fill their prescriptions regularly. Those who have medications that aren't expensive are fortunate, but the list of medications covered under Medicare Part D continues to shrink. The report indicated further that 40% of individuals aged 65+ take five or more medications each month, and it's these folks who will consider ordering medication online from Canada Pharmacy.

Prescription drug affordability is a leading topic for many people in the US these days when it comes to healthcare, due to the increasing number of people who have difficulty paying for their medications. An excellent gauge for this claim is in the records for abandoned prescriptions - prescriptions that are written but never filled by the patient. Once prescription costs start to reach into the hundreds of dollars the abandonment rate increases exponentially. More than half of prescriptions costing $500 or more are abandoned.

The question then becomes why these medications are so expensive to begin with, especially when it's possible to order medication online from Canada and receive the same products for less. This is because the USA does not regulate prescription drug prices the way other countries do, and drug makers with patents on drugs are able to set prices freely. The role of middlemen in the chain between the maker and the end user's pharmacy plays a significant role too.

If you find yourself asking similar questions regarding the cost of medication, an online pharmacy in Canada the serves US customers may be the exact solution you need. More than half of respondents to a recent survey said they get better drug prices and savings from Canada. The average savings were around $200 a month with just a little more than a third of the respondents save between $300 to $900 a month. Individuals prescribed expensive medication will be extremely pleased to have a licensed online pharmacy like Canada Pharmacy as their alternative.

This pharmacy is CIPA certified (Canadian International Pharmacy Association) and that's what US customers will want to see when considering any online pharmacy in Canada.

Canada Pharmacy is a Canadian online pharmacy among those recommended for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medication. Medications are sourced in a way that produces the best prices on prescription medication from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way it would be with any pharmacy in America. Pay less when you order drugs online from Canada.

