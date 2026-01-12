TruuCONNECT NJ Statewide Digital Hub Empowers Users to Find Verified, Local Community Resources and Support - Anonymously and in Real Time

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Born out of a partnership between the New Jersey Community Resource Center (NJ CRC) and the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services, TruuCONNECT NJ has expanded and refined its first-of-its-kind digital hub designed to connect employees, residents, students, families, and staff with verified local support - quickly, anonymously, and in real time.

At a time when communities across the United States are confronting rising mental health challenges, substance-use concerns, and growing resource gaps, TruuCONNECT gives New Jersey government at all levels, public safety, businesses, non-profits and schools a smarter, data-informed way to understand emerging needs and respond effectively.

"TruuCONNECT NJ is about changing how support shows up in people's lives," said Jonathan Ferguson CEO of Truusight. "For too long, communities, businesses and organizations have relied on fragmented systems and delayed data to address urgent needs. This platform gives New Jersey a smarter, more human-centered way to connect people to verified help - while giving leaders the real-time insight they need to respond earlier, more effectively, and with greater impact."

Over 17,000 people have utilized the TruuCONNECT platforms to find the support they need, which at launch offers:

Anonymous, real-time insights showing what communities are seeking most

Verified, hyperlocal resource listings for basic needs, mental health, substance-use support, housing, food assistance, and more

Tailored training and hands-on implementation support for participating schools and municipalities

A complete tailored engagement toolkit, including, a webpage, posters, QR codes, email templates, one-pagers, and social media graphics

Seasonal support and whole-person care resources that complement existing programs

Access to search results to identify and respond to emerging trends before they become larger challenges

The platform builds on the successful model of the NC Community Resource Center, where anonymous search data and community engagement insights have already helped local leaders better understand resident needs and direct outreach efforts more effectively.

"TruuCONNECT gave us a powerful new way to understand and respond to the real challenges our employees, families and students face," said NC CRC User "The ability to see emerging needs in real time - while protecting privacy - helps us deploy resources more effectively and strengthen the support systems our community relies on."

The launch represents a major step forward in giving New Jersey communities the tools they need to identify challenges earlier, strengthen wraparound supports, and close gaps in care across schools and municipalities.

About Truusight

At Truusight, our mission is to simplify access to essential resources and develop comprehensive programs that provide holistic support for diverse populations. Through data-driven insights, community partnerships, and a whole-person approach, Truusight works to confront today's most pressing challenges and create a meaningful, positive impact across the communities it serves.

