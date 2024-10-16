Truv Announces Integration with Byte Software to Enhance Loan Origination Process

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truv, a market leader in income and employment verification solutions, is excited to announce a strategic integration with Byte Software, a premier loan origination system (LOS) provider. This partnership is transformative for the mortgage origination process, providing significant efficiencies and an enhanced experience for both lenders and borrowers.

Empowering Mortgage Lenders with Cutting-Edge Technology

The integration of Truv's advanced verification technology with Byte's enterprise-class LOS platform offers mortgage lenders unparalleled access to real-time, direct-source income and employment data. Truv leads the market with 96% coverage of the US workforce and has a proven track record of saving lenders 60-80% on verification costs.

Key Benefits of the Truv and Byte Software Integration:

Real-Time Data Retrieval: Truv provides instant access to accurate income and employment data from payroll providers, eliminating delays caused by manual processes and traditional verification providers. Enhanced Automation: Byte's advanced automation capabilities delivered through autorun, combined with Truv's direct-to-source verifications, accelerate loan processing turn times, leading to a more efficient and consistent origination process. Customization Features: The integration leverages Byte's robust customization options and Truv's product flexibility, allowing lenders to tailor operational workflows and deliver a personalized experience to their borrowers. Significant Cost Savings: The integration reduces the need for costly verification providers, resulting in lower loan manufacturing costs and higher margins. Optimal Borrower Experience: Borrowers benefit from a simplified and quicker application process, reducing the number of touchpoints and providing a more user-friendly experience. Improved Operational Efficiency: Lenders are positioned to streamline their workflows, reduce administrative tasks, and close loans faster.

Kirill Klokov, CEO of Truv, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our integration with Byte Software marks a significant advancement in our mission to revolutionize the mortgage origination process. By combining our strengths, we are providing mortgage lenders with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service to their clients while improving operational efficiency."

Mark Todd, Byte's EVP of Sales & Client Services, shared similar sentiments: "We are thrilled to partner with Truv to bring real-time income and employment verification to our platform. This integration aligns with our commitment to providing our clients with innovative technology solutions that enhance the borrower experience and streamline the loan origination process."

The integration is now available to mortgage lenders using Byte Software, offering a faster, easier, and more cost-effective solution for income and employment verifications. For more information, please visit Truv's Website or Byte Software's Website.

About Truv

Truv is a leading provider of innovative solutions for income, employment, and asset verification. Committed to transforming the mortgage industry, Truv's consumer-permissioned platform offers real-time, direct-source verification technology that enhances accuracy, efficiency, and borrower experience. For more information, visit Truv.com.

About Byte Software

For over 35 years, Byte Software has delivered powerful, enterprise-class LOS solutions that give mortgage lenders total control over their loan process and the freedom to do business the way they want. The BytePro platform is trusted by over 800 mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, and brokers to efficiently originate and deliver high-quality loans for their retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. Request a demo at ByteSoftware.com.

