Truv Integrates with Freddie Mac AIM Check API

As an integrated provider with Freddie Mac's AIM Check API, Truv can deliver instant and automated assessment of paystub and W-2 data for lenders to use for their calculations of qualified income.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truv, a leading provider of income and employment verification solutions, is proud to announce its integration with Freddie Mac's AIM Check application programming interface (API). The API, which utilizes Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM) independent of an LPA submission, enables Freddie Mac-approved Sellers to get an early view of a borrower's assets, income and employment before submitting a full application to LPA.

Truv will retrieve paystubs and W-2s, automate the extraction of data, submit the digitized paystub and W-2 data to AIM Check API for income assessment, and provide the automated income assessment to mortgage lenders With this capability, lenders can be positioned to achieve a few transformational business improvements, including operational efficiency, accelerated borrower experience, and enhanced certainty in assessment of income.

Mortgage lenders using Truv's platform will now have access to real-time, automated extraction and analysis of income data from borrower-supplied W-2s and paystubs, directly integrated to AIM Check API. This capability empowers lenders to streamline their loan origination processes by reducing manual work and increasing automation.

Key Features of Truv's Integration with AIM Check API:

Real-Time Income Assessment : Automated calculation of borrower income using data directly extracted from W-2s and paystubs potentially enhances lender confidence and reduces processing times.

: Automated calculation of borrower income using data directly extracted from W-2s and paystubs potentially enhances lender confidence and reduces processing times. Operational Efficiency : By automating lender income verifications, lenders may minimize manual tasks, lower costs, and accelerate loan approvals.

: By automating lender income verifications, lenders may minimize manual tasks, lower costs, and accelerate loan approvals. Enhanced Borrower Experience: Faster processing times and fewer documentation requests help improve the overall borrower experience.

Kirill Klokov, CEO of Truv, expressed, "Our collaboration with Freddie Mac is a testament to Truv's commitment to transforming the mortgage industry through innovation. This integration not only enhances our platform's capabilities but also directly ties into our mission to provide lenders with an all-in-one verification solution that results in faster, more accurate loan decisions."

"We are excited to collaborate with Truv to expand access to LPA's advanced income assessment capabilities," shared Daniel Miller, Freddie Mac Single-Family Director of Strategic Technology Partnerships. "Truv's approach to solving industry challenges aligns with our goals of reducing origination costs and making homeownership more accessible."

This is available to Freddie Mac-approved Sellers using LPA, effective today. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://truv.com/request-a-demo .

About Truv

Truv is a leading provider of income and employment verification solutions, committed to enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and the borrower experience in the mortgage industry. Learn more at https://truv.com/.

