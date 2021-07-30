Truvant Announces Addition to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvant, a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider, today announced that Rich Beck was elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Beck is the owner of Biltmoore Consulting and has advised clients on operations, supply chain, logistics, and general management since 2016. Previously, he served as SVP at Pepsico where he led initiatives that doubled the company's productivity to over $1 billion per year, managing automation, technology systems and improving environmental, health and safety.

Prior to this, he served as President/SVP of Gatorade, as well as SVP of PepsiCo Chicago and SVP of Operations for Frito-Lay. Before joining PepsiCo in 1993, Rich spent 12 years at General Electric. He is a GE MMP graduate and progressed through a variety of engineering and plant management positions at GE Aerospace. Rich holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Rollins College.

Mr. Beck is also a Board Member of Hain Celestial Group and Fleet Pride Corporation and is on the Advisory Board for American Securities, a New York-based private equity firm.

About Truvant

Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household, and industrial brands. Truvant currently operates 15 facilities in five countries and employs over 5,800 individuals. Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm.

