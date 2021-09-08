Truvant Expanding to Texas

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvant, a global provider of high-quality packaging services solutions, recently signed a lease and has begun interior construction of a world-class 355,517 square foot building in Hazlet, TX, within the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. The latest expansion supports Truvant's continued growth and will increase its global network of packaging services facilities, allowing it to better serve its customers in North America. The facility is expected to open in early 2022.

The attractive demographic trends in the area will allow Truvant to best serve its global customers through access to the high-quality workforce and superior logistical advantages present in the Dallas market. Once complete, the state-of-the-art complex will contain best-in-class, highly automated packaging operations with capabilities for bagging, kitting, bundeling, shrink wrapping, pouching, blister packaging, display assembly, e-commerce fulfillment and more.

"This latest investment in our operations is a testament to how Truvant works closely with our customers to help get their products to market in the most efficient and effective way possible," said Scott Lamb, CEO of Truvant. "This facility is purpose-built to deliver flexibility, scaleability, and sustainability as a zero-landfill operation. Our solutions enable our customers to have the right item in the right place at the right time, and this facility will allow us to continue to help our customers deliver on that promise to consumers."

The new facility brings over 150 jobs to the area with plans to expand to over 500 workers in the next 36 months. Truvant offers employees competitive pay, workplace flexibility, and management growth potential in an environment that respects and embraces innovation and diversity. "Like we have done with the recent opening of our new facility in Indianapolis, we are excited to provide an opportunity for the Dallas/Fort Worth community to work with a dynamic and rapidly growing company," continued Lamb. "Every employee is encouraged to participate in continually improving our operations, developing our culture and taking pride in the community."

Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C. based private equity investment firm.

About Truvant

Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household, and industrial brands. Truvant currently has operations across North America and Europe and employs over 6,200 individuals world wide.

