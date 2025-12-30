Truvia® and Fuze House Sweeten the January Reset with Month-Long Studio Takeover

Sweeten Your Strength Comes to Life Through a Rotating Café Experience Across NYC and Miami

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvia®, the plant-based sweetener brand rooted in great-tasting sweetness without sacrificing balance, is kicking off the new year with Sweeten Your Strength, a month-long partnership with Fuze House , one of today's most sought-after infrared-heated fitness studios. Throughout January, Truvia will bring a custom Sweeten Your Strength Café to all four Fuze House locations, serving complimentary Truvia-sweetened low calorie beverages designed to support feel-good routines for health-minded consumers.

Each week, the Sweeten Your Strength Café will pop up at a different Fuze House studio, inviting members and guests to enjoy Truvia-sweetened coffee and matcha beverages alongside surprise moments and rewards for select class attendees throughout the day.

Sweeten Your Strength Café locations include:

Fuze House Tribeca (NYC): January 6

January 6 Fuze House Chelsea (NYC): January 13

January 13 Fuze House Sunset Harbour (Miami): January 20

January 20 Fuze House South Miami: January 27

The partnership brings together two brands committed to balance, community, and making everyday wellness routines more enjoyable. Through the Sweeten Your Strength Café, Truvia® demonstrates how small, simple swaps, like rethinking how you sweeten your coffee, can help consumers enjoy sweetness as part of a more mindful routine, without unnecessary extras.

"January is a time when many people are focused on building healthier habits, and often it's the small, uncomplicated choices that make the biggest difference," said Brian Tockman, Senior Director, Consumer Brands at Cargill. "Partnering with Fuze House allows us to show how easy it can be to make better-for-you choices, whether that's prioritizing movement or making a simple swap in your daily routine with Truvia."

"Our studios are about more than just movement. They're a place where people come to reset, connect, and feel their best," said Elisa Kaylin, Founder & Owner of Fuze House. "Truvia® shares that same mindset around balance, and the Sweeten Your Strength Café creates a moment that brings our community together around wellness that feels both enjoyable and approachable."

Truvia® products are made with ingredients such as stevia leaf extract and monk fruit extract and are available in a variety of convenient formats, from individual packets to spoonable jars, making it easy to sweeten coffee, beverages, and more, your way.

To learn more about Truvia® and its full range of products, visit Truvia.com or follow @Truvia on social media.

To learn more about Fuze House, visit FuzeHouse.com or follow @FuzeHouse on social media.

About Truvia

Sweetness is meant to be enjoyed. That's why the Truvia brand creates products that help people reduce sugar without sacrificing great taste. Made with ingredients like stevia leaf extract and monk fruit extract, Truvia® offers a variety of sweetener options and formats designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines: whether sprinkled, stirred, or poured. For more information, visit Truvia.com .

About Fuze House

Set in an infrared-heated space, Fuze House offers a variety of pilates-inspired workouts. Our low impact, high intensity workouts will have you feeling detoxified and rejuvenated. Our spaces are meticulously designed to offer a welcoming spa-like experience for our clients. From our premium workout equipment, to our natural and organic products and carefully curated retail, your time at Fuze House will have you feeling good from within.

