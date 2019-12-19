Truvian Sciences Debuts New Headquarters in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvian Sciences ("Truvian") will celebrate today the official debut of the company's new 36,000 square-foot headquarters in University Town Center, San Diego. The debut event will include remarks from Truvian's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hawkins; Truvian's Board of Directors Chair and Co-founder, Kim Kamdar, Ph.D.; and special guests California State Assemblymember of the 78th District Todd Gloria; San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry; and Policy Advisor Anthony George from the Office of Supervisor Kristin Gaspar. Truvian's new cutting-edge laboratory and office facility, owned and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc . , is part of Campus Pointe by Alexandria, a highly sustainable, amenity-rich campus in the heart of one of the leading life science and technology clusters in San Diego. Alexandria's Co-Chief Investment Officer and Regional Market Director – San Diego, Daniel Ryan will also attend the event.

"Truvian worked closely with Alexandria to design our innovative building space and truly cutting-edge lab facilities to engage and inspire our employees to do meaningful work," said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer at Truvian. "We also wanted to create a space of health and wellness to support our continued growth as well as to help us attract and retain the most talented individuals in our industry."

The new headquarters is located at 10300 Campus Point Drive, which has achieved a Fitwel 3 Star Rating in recognition of its ability to support the highest levels of occupant health, wellness and productivity. Fitwel, developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. General Services Administration, is the world's leading certification system that optimizes buildings to support health. Campus Pointe by Alexandria features a range of amenities designed to promote health and wellness, including a farm-to-table eatery, a fully equipped fitness center, outdoor walking trails and an organic farm.

Truvian recently announced a $27.1 million Series B financing, bringing the company's total funds raised to date of $46.3 million, as well as its plans to develop an automated benchtop blood testing system for rapid assessment of a full suite of health tests. The company employs approximately 50 individuals locally and plans to hire more than 30 employees in 2020. Truvian's new site will help the company to increase employee productivity and efficiencies and operate in an environment of discovery and collaboration.

"We were thrilled to partner with Truvian to deliver a headquarters that reflects its unique culture and supports the company in its efforts to improve health and wellness testing," said Daniel J. Ryan, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Regional Market Director – San Diego at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Truvian's new headquarters was thoughtfully designed to create an environment that provides top conditions for employee engagement and productivity."

In addition to working with Alexandria to develop the new headquarters, Truvian enlisted the services of Hughes Marino, an award-winning national commercial real estate firm, to represent the company in the real estate transaction.

About Truvian Sciences

Truvian is a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology. Its automated benchtop system is being developed to produce lab-accurate results for a full-suite of health tests using a small sample of blood. Powered by patented technologies and intelligent integration, Truvian's system delivers a convenient and affordable alternative to off-site labs, providing immediate insights to inform healthcare decisions. Truvian was founded by individuals with deep domain experience in healthcare, diagnostics and consumer technology. Today, the team has expanded to include top scientists, engineers, and healthcare business leaders — each bringing specialized expertise to drive Truvian's mission of making routine health testing convenient, affordable and actionable. For more information, visit www.truvianhealth.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Viera

truvian@teamseismic.com

SOURCE Truvian Sciences

Related Links

http://www.truvianhealth.com

