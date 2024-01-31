TruVideo Announces Launch of New Book, The Ultimate Guide to Inspection Videos

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo, the industry-leading, AI-powered video and messaging platform, is proud to officially announce the launch of The Ultimate Guide To Inspection Videos, a book created specifically to help dealers effectively build trust with their customers through the use of quality technician videos.

TruVideo

It's been well-established that providing quality videos and excellent communication during a service visit can help build a sense of trust between dealers and customers. However, many technicians and service professionals have trouble getting started and need a blueprint for what makes a compelling and successful video.

The Ultimate Guide to Inspection Videos serves as a step-by-step guide to impactful videos in service departments, starting with getting buy-in from your technicians and advisors and going all the way through making the highest quality inspection videos for your customers every time. In addition, The Ultimate Guide to Inspection Videos also covers everything from overcoming objections from technicians, to preparing for launch, to best practices for performing and recording vehicle inspections.

"There are a variety of elements that go into the launch and development of successful inspection videos. This book is one way we are able to amass our knowledge in this area and give back to the Fixed Ops community in a tangible way," said Warner Jones, author of the book and Senior Vice President of Product for TruVideo. "We are finding that inspection videos have become a non-negotiable feature and are invaluable when building trust in the service lane."

Leo Felipe, Director of Service, Quirk Cars (Braintree, MA), agrees with the sentiment, saying "Before inspection videos, my advisors and techs were seldom on the same page. The advisors thought the techs were overselling services and repairs, and the techs felt like the advisors were miscommunicating their recommendations. Now we're all pulling in the same direction."

The Ultimate Guide to Inspection Videos is available now and can be ordered here. If you will be attending NADA 2024, visit us at booth #5207W and grab a copy for your team.

For more information on TruVideo and its powerful AI-based solutions, please visit https://truvideo.com/ai/ .

About TruVideo:

For OEMs, Automotive Technology Companies, Auto Dealerships and Service Centers, TruVideo is transforming customer experiences through its industry-leading, AI-driven video and messaging communication platform. Developed by a distinguished technologist and a prominent dealer principal, TruVideo was founded on the ideal of creating transparency to build trust between service providers and customers. In the process of deploying the technology that helps customers see and understand the repairs and services that technicians are recommending, the founders discovered that their creation had fixed the age-old communication problem between technicians, advisors and customers that had been one of the biggest barriers to trust. Today, thousands of dealerships and service centers use the TruVideo video and messaging communication platform and our technology powers the tools and solutions of the largest DMS companies in the world.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE TruVideo