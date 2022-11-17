TruVideo Appoints Mike Boyle as Director of Automotive Sales

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video, texting and engagement leader TruVideo announced today due to tremendous growth, industry veteran Mike Boyle has joined the team as Director of North American Automotive Sales.

In his new role, Boyle will immediately begin building out TruVideo's direct-to-dealer sales team, establishing greater revenue growth and market share within the US and Canadian markets, and will be heavily involved in TruVideo's go-to-market strategy and channel partnerships.

No stranger to automotive, or the challenges and opportunities the industry faces today, Boyle previously held several leadership positions at CarGurus, most recently serving as Senior Sales Manager. During his seven years with CarGurus, Boyle co-led both their franchise acquisitions team and their co-op team. This experience enabled him to help dealerships utilize their co-op budgets to subsidize their investments and maximize ROI.

"While at CarGurus I had the privilege of speaking and interacting with dealerships every day and if there is a key phrase that can sum up the next evolution of our industry, it's customer retention," said Boyle. "The more transparent we can be with our customers and the more trust we can bring into the process, the more wins we have across the board. TruVideo helps facilitate customer trust and I'm excited to show our partners how it can impact their bottom line."

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses messaging and video to help dealerships establish trust and streamline communications. By using smart lines to offer things like service inspections, sales walk-arounds, estimates, approvals, and payments, dealerships are able to not only find additional efficiencies for their staff, but also increase their effective labor rate hours.

"Mike was a perfect fit for our organization from the beginning," said TruVideo Founder Joe Shaker. "His commitment to finding solutions that help dealerships grow, combined with his belief in helping them deliver an excellent customer experience is right in line with our mission. I'm excited to welcome him to the team."

For more information on TruVideo and how the messaging engagement solution can help your dealership establish trust while increasing ROs, please visit www.truvideo.com .

About TruVideo

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses text and video to help dealerships understand buyer behavior and drive customer engagement. By using smart lines to offer things like streamlined service inspections, sales walk-arounds, outbound marketing campaigns, estimates, approvals, and payments, dealerships are able to gain buyer insight at the lowest point of the sales funnel. In order to better serve the customer and drive customer experience and revenue, TruVideo believes dealers and OEMS should control these smartlines to own and curate their data. Through the use of these lines, dealers and OEMs can send personalized videos and messages, respond quickly with a user interface, and be provided real time data on utilization, customer engagement and customer sentiment to help drive revenue and increase CSI scores. For more information on how video is impacting our industry, please read our Return on Video Investment (ROVI) report here. For more information on TruVideo, please visit www.truvideo.com.

