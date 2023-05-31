TruVideo Integrates with Sunbit to Bring Auto Service Customers Access to Pay over Time Option

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo, a leader in video communication and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Automotive and Transportation sector, is proud to announce their integration with the point-of-sale lending technology provider, Sunbit.

Under the new integration, service customers will now receive access to monthly payment options when reviewing their vehicle service recommendations. The partnership will provide enhanced flexibility for service customers, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty, while also growing revenue for the department.

TruVideo

"Giving customers access to flexible payment options in order to ensure they receive the needed repairs to keep that vehicle in safe running order is of critical importance," said Douglas Chrystall, CTO and Co-Founder, TruVideo.

With the new feature, service departments using TruVideo can now present a "Pay as Low As" price on the repair order (RO), giving qualified customers the flexibility of an example monthly payment versus paying the entire amount in a one-time charge.

"Sunbit technology offers access to fast, fair financing choices to virtually every customer, and our relationship with TruVideo will continue to deliver on this promise. We believe that together Sunbit and TruVideo will help more customers accept the services they need, while also helping to drive increased revenue for the department," said Oded Vakrat, VP, Platform Partnerships, Sunbit.

TruVideo continues to lead in video and AI for the automotive and transportation sector, with solutions specifically designed to meet the unique needs of dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Building on the foundation of their highly-successful sentiment analysis, TruVideo has leveraged the best elements of various AI and Generative AI models to deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer experiences.

For more information on TruVideo and its powerful solutions, please visit www.truvideo.com. For additional information on Sunbit, please visit www.sunbit.com.

About TruVideo:

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses AI-powered solutions to help dealerships and manufacturers understand buyer behavior, provide a first-class customer experience, and drive customer engagement and sales. By collaborating together and using the power of technology, TruVideo believes dealers and OEMs can outlast any threats to the automotive industry with best-in-class communication tools that help curate and bring control to the user experience. For more information on TruVideo, please visit www.truvideo.com .

About Sunbit:

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation, no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 18,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

