TruVideo Introduces Video Quality Score (VQS)

Better inspection videos drive customer experience and increase revenue.

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo , the leading provider of AI-powered video and messaging communication technology for the transportation industry, today announced the launch of Video Quality Score (VQS), an AI and machine learning model that evaluates technician inspection videos against a standard benchmark, turning every video into a measurable insight that drives performance and revenue.

As inspection videos become standard in fixed operations, quality has emerged as the differentiator. VQS objectively measures how well a video communicates service recommendations and builds customer trust.

"Every inspection video is a customer touchpoint. With VQS, dealers can see which moments are helping or hurting the customer experience and what that means for revenue," said Joe Shaker, CEO and Co-Founder of TruVideo.

Turning Unstructured Data Into Actionable Insight

VQS uses proprietary machine learning models that were built from the ground up by training on TruVideo's database of over 80 million automotive service videos. In internal validation testing, TruVideo VQS delivered accuracy scores more than 30 points higher than leading off-the-shelf AI models. The result is a system that converts unstructured data into a reliably quantifiable appraisal of automotive service videos at scale.

VQS evaluates inspection videos across two main areas:

Content & Process - Whether required objects and steps are shown and explained during the inspection, such as tread depth gauges, brake measurements, filters, and other service items.

- Whether required objects and steps are shown and explained during the inspection, such as tread depth gauges, brake measurements, filters, and other service items. Quality of Delivery - How clearly the information is communicated, including recording quality, pace and clarity of speech, explanation quality, and pauses or silence.

Together, these factors create a repeatable standard for inspection quality that replaces manual video review with instant, scalable insight.

Data-Backed Revenue and Performance Impact

So far, TruVideo's VQS has analyzed more than 300,000 videos graded across 20 OEMs, 800 dealerships, and approximately 7,700 technicians in pilots with some of the largest dealers in the U.S. and multiple OEMs.

The data reveals striking patterns:

Dealerships with Video Quality Scores above 80 sell $59 more per repair order in parts and labor compared to the average dealership using video. Yet only 1 in 10 dealerships achieve a VQS above 80, showing the opportunity for improvement.

in parts and labor compared to the average dealership using video. VQS reveals consistent detection gaps in how technicians present certain services. In one large dealer group study, filters were shown on only 6% of repair orders, despite representing a significant revenue opportunity when properly demonstrated and explained. In that same study, improving filter presentation across 200,000 video-enabled repair orders per month represented a $3 million monthly revenue opportunity .

despite representing a significant revenue opportunity when properly demonstrated and explained.

"It's simple. If you don't show it, and you don't mention it, you won't sell it," Shaker added. "You need to commit to the inspection video process each and every time."

Designed for Scale, Coaching, and Consistency

VQS provides dealerships with visibility into what top performers do differently, where teams struggle, and how small changes in presentation influence customer decisions.

"Dealers already know video works," Shaker added. "After hitting high video view targets, elite dealers wanted to take the next step by addressing the quality and process of the video. We made that possible at scale with VQS."

Availability

Video Quality Score is now available to TruVideo customers.

NADA Show 2026

TruVideo will be exhibiting at NADA Show 2026, Booth #4270W, where attendees can see the VQS in action and learn how dealerships are using VQS to measure and improve inspection quality.

About TruVideo

For OEMs, Automotive Technology Companies, Auto Dealerships and Service Centers, TruVideo is transforming customer experiences through our industry-leading, AI-driven video and messaging communication platform. Developed by a distinguished technologist and a prominent dealer principal, TruVideo was founded on the ideal of creating transparency to build trust between service providers and customers. In the process of deploying the technology that helps customers see and understand the repairs and services that technicians are recommending, the founders discovered that their creation had fixed the age-old communication problem between technicians, advisors and customers that had been one of the biggest barriers to trust. Today, thousands of dealerships and service centers use the TruVideo video and messaging communication platform and our technology powers the tools and solutions of the largest DMS companies in the world.

