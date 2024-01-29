TruVideo Partners with Karmak to Build Transparency and Ease Across Commercial Trucking

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo, the Industry's leading AI-powered video and messaging platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Karmak , an elite Dealership Management System (DMS) specializing in commercial trucks and dealers.

Through the partnership, TruVideo's messaging and video capabilities will be used in tandem with Karmak's DMS to make the repair process exponentially easier for truck dealers. When a repair order is opened in the service department, it will now automatically open a repair order in TruVideo, linking the repair order and minimizing double entries. In this way, every communication associated with a repair order will now be date stamped and found in one place, creating an accurate communication timeline over the life of the customer relationship.

Created by a top auto dealer and successful technology developer, TruVideo is the highest quality video app on the market and helps improve communication, professionalizes team responses and offers customer sentiment in real-time.

"In the service lane, trust and transparency are key markers to building customer retention. TruVideo's video and messaging platform is one way technicians and service advisors can build upon that trust, using videos to help customers see and understand the repairs being recommended," said Joe Shaker, Founder and CEO of TruVideo. "This partnership with Karmak will enable all customer communication to be entered and reported on from one location, creating an accurate timeline across the entire customer lifecycle."

In addition, TruVideo and Karmak will now be able to provide extensive reporting highlighting data regarding ROs with video vs. without, increases in revenue, dollars earned in labor and parts, and reductions in dwell time on repair orders.

"Within just a couple of months, we saw the benefits of using TruVideo," says Andrew Hildebrand, Service Manager for Integrity Ventures Inc. "It's a great tool for communicating complex issues and repairs and it's a huge time saver. Working with the team at TruVideo on the pilot to integrate into our Karmak accounting system was effortless. Their communication and ability to understand our needs was excellent."

For more information on TruVideo and its powerful AI-based solutions, please visit https://truvideo.com/ai/

About TruVideo:

For OEMs, Automotive Technology Companies, Auto Dealerships and Service Centers, TruVideo is transforming customer experiences through our industry-leading, AI-driven video and messaging communication platform. Developed by a distinguished technologist and a prominent dealer principal, TruVideo was founded on the ideal of creating transparency to build trust between service providers and customers. In the process of deploying the technology that helps customers see and understand the repairs and services that technicians are recommending, the founders discovered that their creation had fixed the age-old communication problem between technicians, advisors and customers that had been one of the biggest barriers to trust. Today, thousands of dealerships and service centers use the TruVideo video and messaging communication platform and our technology powers the tools and solutions of the largest DMS companies in the world.

About Karmak:

For over 40 years, Karmak has been the leading provider of business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry. Serving 1900+ locations, their customers include full-service truck dealerships, trailer dealerships, service shops, aftermarket distributors, lease/rental businesses, reefer dealers (Carrier and Thermo King), and more.

