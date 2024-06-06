TruVista Contributes to Groundbreaking Technology Center at "The Village in Winnsboro, A Community of Fairfield Educators"

WINNSBORO, S.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVista is proud to announce its partnership with the Fairfield County School District with its contribution of the construction of a state-of-the-art Technology Center at "The Village in Winnsboro, a Community of Fairfield Educators" dedicated to supporting Fairfield County educators. This groundbreaking residential community, spearheaded by the Fairfield County School District Education Foundation, marks a monumental step towards improving teacher recruitment and retention in this rural South Carolina district.

Fairfield County, a rural school district encompassing over 686 square miles, serves approximately 2,500 students with five elementary schools, one middle school, one high school. Despite the dedication of its 350 certified staff members, 75% of whom reside outside of the county, Fairfield County faces ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining qualified teachers. The Village in Winnsboro aims to address this by offering educators a newly built, affordable, residential community.

The Village in Winnsboro is the first initiative of its kind in South Carolina, focusing on creating a residential community for educators within the town of Winnsboro. This innovative project seeks to integrate educators into the community, encouraging them to shop locally and engage more deeply with the community they serve. The ultimate goal is to create a supportive environment that enhances the quality of education by fostering stronger ties between teachers and the community.

As part of the initial phase, 17 homes will be built by August 2024, providing immediate housing for educators. Additionally, there are nine more lots available for future expansion. However, due to a lack of funding, purchasing these lots and constructing these homes is not currently feasible. The Fairfield County School District Education Foundation continues to seek donations and support to realize the full potential of The Village in Winnsboro and to serve the waiting list of teachers for this housing.

TruVista's donation will specifically fund the construction of the Technology Center within The Village, equipping educators with cutting-edge resources and tools to enhance their teaching capabilities. This Technology Center will serve as a hub for innovation, professional development, and collaboration, providing educators with the necessary support to deliver high-quality education to Fairfield County students. "We lose 50% of new teachers in the first 5 years due to the lack of continuing education resources", says Dr. Sue Rex, Chairman of the Board for Fairfield Education Foundation.

"TruVista is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and investing in education is one of the most impactful ways we can make a difference," said Carla French, CEO of TruVista. "The Technology Center at The Village in Winnsboro will provide invaluable resources to our educators, fostering an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally. We are honored to be a part of this pioneering initiative."

The Fairfield County School District Education Foundation envisions The Village in Winnsboro as a transformative project that will set a precedent for other rural districts facing similar challenges. By addressing the critical issue of teacher housing, Fairfield County aims to create a sustainable model for enhancing teacher recruitment and retention, ultimately leading to improved educational outcomes for students.

