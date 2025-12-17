Truvista Fiber Acquires SlyTel

CHESTER, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvista Fiber announced today the acquisition of SlyTel, a municipal telecommunications company located in Sylvester, Georgia. SlyTel will operate under the Truvista Fiber name after closing.

The deal reflects Truvista Fiber's long-standing commitment of investment to deliver the best internet solutions to customers in South Carolina and Georgia communities.

"We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in the areas we serve," said Carla French, President and CEO of Truvista Fiber. "By keeping our focus on the customer experience, we bring innovation, growth and community progress to local families and businesses."

Customers who are part of the SlyTel network will be able to access the features and benefits of the Truvista Fiber network, including new video and voice products for residential and business customers. SlyTel customers will also have the option to purchase 2 Gig or 5 Gig speeds.

"Our goal with municipal utilities is to provide the best service at the best value," said Chris Davis, Sylvester City Manager. "The telecommunications industry has become complex enough that we were looking for a partner with the ability to invest in the network and offer residents the best products, while keeping our commitment to top tier customer service. We found that with Truvista, and we are excited for what this will mean for our city."

SlyTel customers do not need to take any action. They will be seamlessly moved to the Truvista Fiber network and can expect to receive welcome information in the coming weeks both by mail and email on options for higher speeds, customer care numbers and other relevant details.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber, a leading regional provider of internet, voice, video, and security services, has proudly served communities across South Carolina and Georgia for more than 125 years. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Truvista Fiber continues to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.truvista.net.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber