Truvista Fiber Contributes More Than $112,000 to Support Local Schools

CHESTER, S.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025-26 school year draws to a close, Truvista Fiber announced a total of more than $112,000 in company donations, sponsorships and in-kind services to schools and education-related programs across the communities it serves during the school year.

In addition to financial and in-kind support, Truvista employees volunteered more than 80 hours supporting school programs, trainings and events throughout the company's service areas.

"At Truvista, we believe that investing in the next generation is one of the most impactful ways we can help our communities grow, thrive, and succeed for years to come," said Jeff Auman, Chief Growth Officer at Truvista Fiber. "These schools are where the children, grandchildren and neighbors of our employees attend. We're proud to invest in students, educators and programs that make a meaningful impact both inside and outside the classroom."

Highlights for the 2025-26 year include:

Tifton Schools Official Broadband Partner – new fiber installations at Tift County High School and Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton, Georgia to remote locations on campuses previously not internet accessible

– new fiber installations at Tift County High School and Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton, Georgia to remote locations on campuses previously not internet accessible Internet Safety Training - local, in-person internet safety training for seventh-grade students in Chester and Fairfield County, South Carolina, educators, and parents so everyone can enjoy the internet confidently and safely

- local, in-person internet safety training for seventh-grade students in Chester and Fairfield County, South Carolina, educators, and parents so everyone can enjoy the internet confidently and safely Junior Leadership Lee Academy – sponsorship for Lee County Youth Ambassadors, a competitive 5-month leadership program for 8th-grade students in Lee County, Georgia

– sponsorship for Lee County Youth Ambassadors, a competitive 5-month leadership program for 8th-grade students in Lee County, Georgia Worth County Football Boosters – celebration dinner for the Worth County Rams, the 2025 Georgia High School Association Class 1A-Division I football state champions

The contributions supported a wide range of requests, including technology access and upgrades; internet safety trainings for students, educators and parents; student enrichment programs like band, athletics and leadership programs; and teacher forums.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber is a broadband leader delivering ultra-fast fiber internet, voice, video, and security solutions across South Carolina and Georgia. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, Truvista is expanding next-generation connectivity and investing in the communities it serves. The company is focused on delivering the speed, reliability, and service today's homes and businesses demand. Learn more at www.truvista.net.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber