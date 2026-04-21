Truvista Fiber to Acquire City of Commerce Telecom Network

CHESTER, S.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvista Fiber and the City of Commerce, Georgia today announced an agreement for Truvista to acquire the city's municipal telecommunications network supporting local businesses. Upon closing, the network will operate under the name Truvista Fiber.

This strategic transition positions the community for the future, with Truvista delivering a full suite of advanced services to residents, businesses, and institutions.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Commerce," said Dr. J. Clark Hill III, Commerce Mayor. "When we looked at what it would take to upgrade our telecom infrastructure to bring cutting-edge connectivity to support economic growth, education and healthcare to our city, we quickly realized we needed a partner. In Truvista, we found a company that has an understanding of the culture of our town as well as the technical experience to bring a technology-forward future to our businesses."

Under the agreement, Truvista Fiber will assume ownership and operation and upgrade all of the existing network infrastructure, bringing its proven expertise in fiber-optic deployment, network management, and customer service to Commerce.

The announced deal follows the acquisition of SlyTel by Truvista in December 2025 and aligns with the company's long-term strategic goals of expanding broadband access in growing communities while investing in scalable, future-ready technology.

"We are excited to bring the City of Commerce network and customers into Truvista," said Carla French, President and CEO of Truvista Fiber. "Our continuous goal is to provide an unmatched customer experience, and we look forward to providing this experience to our new customers utilizing best in class fiber technology and our portfolio of business offerings."

Current Commerce fiber customers do not need to take any action at this time. Truvista will maintain continuity of service while implementing network enhancements with no to minimal disruption. Additional details regarding service upgrades, timelines, and customer support will be communicated directly to current customers in the coming months.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber is a broadband leader delivering ultra-fast fiber internet, voice, video, and security solutions across South Carolina and Georgia. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, Truvista is expanding next-generation connectivity and investing in the communities it serves. The company is focused on delivering the speed, reliability, and service today's homes and businesses demand. Learn more at www.truvista.net.

About the City of Commerce

The City of Commerce is a community of over 8,000 people located near the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains. Just 90 minutes north of Atlanta, Commerce is well- situated to offer small-town charm with easy access to big-city amenities. Downtown Commerce has one of the oldest main street programs in the state focused on historic preservation and redevelopment. At the same time, Commerce is known for business-friendly leadership and strives to create an atmosphere that allows companies to succeed.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber