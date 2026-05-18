Truvista Fiber Announces 'Connected Commitment' Customer Program

CHESTER, S.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvista Fiber today announced the launch of its "Connected Commitment" program, a new initiative focused on strengthening customer relationships while delivering exceptional service and investing in the communities it serves.

The program underscores Truvista's seven promises for customer satisfaction, including transparent billing, local investment and delivering a complete service experience.

"Our Connected Commitment reflects who we are as a local provider. We don't just serve these communities; we're part of them. This program puts into words the actions our teams work hard to deliver every day, from dependable service and clear communication to real support our customers can trust. It's how we continue to invest in the people and places we call home," said Jeff Auman, Chief Growth Officer for Truvista Fiber.

Truvista's Connected Commitment:

We're proud to serve you locally. We live and work in this community too, and that connection matters to us.

Once you place your order, we get to work right away and do everything we can to complete your installation as quickly as possible.

During your installation, we make sure your Wi-Fi coverage reaches every part of your home before we leave, so you're fully connected from day one.

You'll always stay informed with clear updates by text or email, and your bill will show all charges in a simple, easy-to-understand way.

Need help? Just text HELP to 800.768.1212 anytime to get quick options for support and service.

We regularly review your account to look for opportunities to upgrade your speed, helping you get the best performance for your needs.

Above all, we're committed to delivering high-quality service at a fair price – so you can count on reliable performance and great value every day.

For more information about the Connected Commitment program, visit Truvista's website or contact customer support at 800-768-1212.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber is a broadband leader delivering ultra-fast fiber internet, voice, video, and security solutions across South Carolina and Georgia. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, Truvista is expanding next-generation connectivity and investing in the communities it serves. The company is focused on delivering the speed, reliability, and service today's homes and businesses demand. Learn more at www.truvista.net.

SOURCE Truvista Fiber