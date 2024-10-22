TruVista Partners with Eero for New 5 Gig Next-Level Internet Connectivity in SC and GA

CHESTER, S.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVista, a leading provider of high-speed internet and communication services announces the launch of its new 5 Gig internet speeds across its fiber network in South Carolina and Georgia. Starting on September 18th, residential and business customers can experience one of the fastest internet services available, powered by cutting-edge eero technology.

This expansion marks another milestone in TruVista's ongoing commitment to deliver best-in-class, reliable internet to the communities it serves.

TruVista is partnering with eero mesh Wi-Fi technology to ensure fast, stable Wi-Fi throughout the entire home or office.

"I'm pleased to congratulate TruVista on the launch of their new 5-gig products," said South Carolina House Representative Randy Ligon. "This development marks an important step forward in improving connectivity across South Carolina, including House District 43, and helps bridge the digital divide.

"TruVista's focus on innovation and community progress is greatly appreciated, and I thank them for their efforts to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout our state and district."

As demand for high-speed internet continues to grow, TruVista's 5 Gig offering is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households and businesses. With 5,000 megabits per second (Mbps), 5 Gig speeds increase user downloading, streaming, and gaming time while elevating those experiences with unprecedented performance, even across multiple devices.

In addition to the 5 Gig speeds, TruVista is partnering with eero, a leader in mesh Wi-Fi technology, to provide unparalleled coverage and reliability. The eero system ensures fast, stable Wi-Fi throughout the entire home or office, eliminating dead spots and ensuring that every device enjoys the same high-speed internet experience.

"At TruVista, we believe that fast, reliable internet should be accessible to all our communities," said Carla French, TruVista CEO. "By launching 5 Gig speeds and partnering with eero, we're not just meeting the needs of today's customers, we're future-proofing their internet experience.

"We're excited to bring this cutting-edge service to South Carolina and Georgia, empowering homes and businesses with the speed and connectivity they need to thrive."

Key Benefits of TruVista's 5 Gig Speeds:

Unmatched Speed provides an internet experience that's 50 times faster than standard 100 Mbps connections.

provides an internet experience that's 50 times faster than standard 100 Mbps connections. Seamless Multi-Device Usage means that whether it is online gaming, 4K / 8K streaming, or downloading large files, TruVista's 5 Gig speeds can handle it all simultaneously without any slowdown.

means that whether it is online gaming, / streaming, or downloading large files, TruVista's 5 Gig speeds can handle it all simultaneously without any slowdown. Future-Ready 5 Gig internet ensures your home or business is ready for future technology, from smart home automation to next-gen digital experiences.

Key Benefits of TruVista's 5 Gig with Eero Technology:

Whole-Home Wi-Fi - Eero's mesh system blankets your home with strong, reliable Wi-Fi so that every device, in every room, benefits from 5 Gig speeds.

Eero's mesh system blankets your home with strong, reliable Wi-Fi so that every device, in every room, benefits from 5 Gig speeds. User-Friendly Setup - The eero app makes managing your network simple, allowing customers to monitor usage, run speed tests, and manage devices from their smartphone.

The eero app makes managing your network simple, allowing customers to monitor usage, run speed tests, and manage devices from their smartphone. Secure and Up to Date - Eero updates automatically, keeping your network secure with the latest features and security protocols.

The launch of 5 Gig internet speeds reflects TruVista's long-standing commitment to delivering the best internet solutions to customers within our South Carolina and Georgia communities. As part of our mission, we are committed to bridging the digital divide in our service areas across both states by continuously expanding access to high-speed internet.

About TruVista

TruVista, a leading regional provider of internet, voice, video, and security services, has proudly served communities across South Carolina and Georgia for over 125 years. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, TruVista continues to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.truvista.net.

SOURCE TruVista