Truvius Launches To Provide Next Generation Institutional-Grade Crypto Investment Platform With $3.2M In Funding, Led by Galaxy

Founded by Former AQR Quants, Truvius Brings Groundbreaking Quant Portfolio Construction and a Suite of Passive and Active Systematic Investment Products for Cutting-Edge Investors

BOSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvius, the company powering systematic investing for digital assets, launched today with $3.2M in funding led by Galaxy Ventures. Truvius' digital asset investment platform and products deliver institutional quality, transparent sophistication, and a fiduciary focus for institutions and high-net-worth investors. The company's funding also included participation from New Form Capital, Chainview Capital, and strategic angel investors across traditional investment management and crypto trading firms.

Nearly two thirds of institutional investors expect to increase crypto allocations in the next three years. However, the market does not yet offer an institutional grade crypto investment platform and products on par with TradFi standards including groundbreaking quantitative crypto strategies designed for scale, thoughtful systematic portfolio construction, and a sleek platform interface with the information and tools clients actually need. Additionally, the current landscape of available crypto investment platforms focuses heavily on purely passive exposure and concentrated single-token allocations to assets like BTC and ETH, but investors are demanding broader multi-sector exposure to the entire digital asset ecosystem with active management options.

With today's launch, institutional and high-net-worth investors can now invest in quantitative digital asset investment strategies spanning active and passive products designed by Truvius' founding team. The Truvius platform delivers a cutting-edge product experience, making it easy to select and allocate to multiple digital asset investment strategies according to investors' portfolio goals. Truvius plans to continue pioneering investable model portfolios available through its platform and to grow its sales and distribution efforts, particularly among financial advisors and high-net-worth audiences.

"Investors are demanding higher-quality crypto investment products that reflect multi-asset, fundamentals-driven, actively managed investment solutions for digital assets that are common within TradFi," said Connor Farley, CEO and Cofounder of Truvius, formerly a product specialist on the Global Asset Allocation and Global Stock Selection research teams at AQR. "Truvius is setting out to provide portfolios that harness the power of systematic investing and also provide a fully streamlined custody and account management experience for clients who want to directly manage their own portfolio allocations in a way that has not yet been sufficiently done for crypto."

Truvius solves this by combining the sophistication of systematic investing with the accessibility of SMA direct-index style distribution, removing the barriers of typical fund structures via its own SMA technology stack.

"Well-defined sectors have emerged within digital assets. Instead of focusing on individual tokens, investors are increasingly thinking about risk management and asset allocation from a sector perspective," said Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures, the lead investor. "As quants by trade, Truvius understands the investment community's needs to bridge the gap between traditional and digital asset adoption in their clients' broader portfolios."

Truvius' fully systematic platform is supported by a state-of-the-art custody and trading technology integration with Anchorage Digital. Custody and settlement services are provided by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A.—the only federally chartered digital asset bank, and a clear-cut qualified custodian. As an infrastructure provider, Anchorage Digital provides the rails needed for a seamless onboarding and investment experience.

"Anchorage Digital was founded by two security engineers; Truvius, two quants. Both companies have innovation in our DNA," said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital. "By harnessing that innovation together, we are forging a safe, secure, and compliant investing experience that will expand institutional access to the digital asset ecosystem like never before."

From robust qualified custody to intelligent trade execution to detailed performance and risk attribution, investors will receive an unparalleled interactive investing experience.

Truvius Portfolio Difference: Systematic active and passive crypto portfolios, thoughtfully constructed for the long-run. Truvius portfolios are designed for long-term investment goals and take a thematic, multi-sector approach to asset allocation.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure : Client assets are securely held in institutional-grade qualified custody accounts and portfolios are automatically rebalanced according to a systematic, rules-based process—providing an end-to-end investment management on a single platform with custody and trading powered by Anchorage Digital.

: Client assets are securely held in institutional-grade qualified custody accounts and portfolios are automatically rebalanced according to a systematic, rules-based process—providing an end-to-end investment management on a single platform with custody and trading powered by Anchorage Digital. Investment Marketplace: The Truvius Model Marketplace features its own strategies, providing investors with extensive and diverse options to help achieve their long-term digital asset investment goals.

The Truvius Model Marketplace features its own strategies, providing investors with extensive and diverse options to help achieve their long-term digital asset investment goals. Personalized Performance Attribution: An area traditionally underdeveloped for crypto investing, Truvius brings personalized performance and risk attribution breakdowns at multiple levels of granularity and over various time horizons.

Truvius also takes a differentiated fundamentals-driven approach to asset allocation, using sector- and market cap-style indices as the building blocks of model portfolios, and weighting those model portfolios according to a mix of blockchain and market fundamentals. This enables uniquely institutional-grade and personalized performance and risk attribution at both the asset and sector levels.

"Our research shows that systematic, factor-based investing is a powerful and applicable framework for digital asset portfolios," added Max Freccia, Cofounder and CFO/COO of Truvius who is also a former quantitative specialist at AQR. "When managed thoughtfully, digital assets deserve to be a part of investors' asset allocations as a diversifying component of an overall portfolio. Our platform uniquely empowers clients to intelligently gain this investment exposure and learn more about crypto investing through an engaging interactive experience."

For institutions to get started today with Truvius, click here.

ABOUT TRUVIUS

Truvius is the institutional-grade crypto investment platform and a registered investment adviser. Truvius uses time-tested portfolio construction techniques to deliver durable, direct index-style digital asset products for institutional and individual investors alike through a personalized platform experience at enterprise scale. Truvius is based in Boston. To learn more about Truvius, please visit https://www.truvius.io.

