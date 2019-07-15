BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUWOMEN , the plant fueled™ nutrition company that's devoted to creating plant-based snacks, has taken the food industry by storm with their innovative Indulgent Nutrition™ and dessert-inspired protein bars. With recent features in Women's Health, POPSUGAR, and Delish, it's clear consumers can't stop talking about TRUWOMEN. The company is proud to announce the launch of two new protein bar flavors, Whole Lotta Macchiato and Whipped for Key Lime Pie exclusively for Prime Day.

TRUWOMEN Launches New Amazon Prime Day Exclusives

Based on feedback from their rapidly growing loyal fan base, TRUWOMEN decided to incorporate caffeine in one of their new protein bar flavors, Whole Lotta Macchiato . This new bar boosts energy by containing 80MG of caffeine, the same amount as a cup of coffee. The second new mouthwatering flavor, Whipped for Key Lime Pie is a refreshing tart treat that's whipped to perfection. Both new flavors are so delectable no one would believe they contain 12 grams of protein, only 200 calories and are made with 100% Plant-Fueled™ ingredients you can actually pronounce.

"We're so excited to release these two new TRUWOMEN protein bar flavors on Prime Day," says Erica Grousmann & Stephanie Pyatt, co-founders of TRUWOMEN. "In a time where the protein aisle is crowded with products full of lengthy and questionable ingredients, one of our big goals for TRUWOMEN is to make it easier for shoppers to find nutritional, yet delicious snacks. At TRUWOMEN, we always aim to fill that gap and remain committed to staying 100% vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of sugar alcohols, so virtually anyone can enjoy them regardless of dietary preferences or restrictions."

These new flavors are exclusive for Amazon Prime Day and are located under the "GROCERY" section on amazon.com/primedaylaunches .

ABOUT TRUWOMEN

TRUWOMEN founded its name because the company, its products and team are all about empowering women and fueling them with Indulgent Nutrition™. TRUWOMEN is a company with a female-focused business model, speaking to up-and-coming leaders, and even focus every dollar spent on female-founded or female-owned vendors and businesses.

Using only simple Plant Fueled® ingredients and no junk, TRUWOMEN is proud to share something people feel good eating and sharing (men & kids love them too!). TRUWOMEN believes no one should have to choose between healthy options and great tasting food. When TRUWOMEN asked real women what they wanted to see in a healthy snack bar, this is what they heard: real ingredients, proteins, no bloat-causing sugar alcohols, and of course, GREAT TASTE. TRUWOMEN is committed to being a 100% vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, completely free of sugar alcohols, all while offering delicious flavors everyone can enjoy.

To learn more visit TRUWOMEN.com and follow them on Instagram .

