TRUX COMPLETES SOC 2 SECURITY EVALUATION, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO DATA SECURITY

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trux™, the leader in dump truck logistics technology, today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining all aspects of security, confidentiality, and privacy. This milestone underscores Trux's continued dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.

"After an extensive review of Trux's controls, practices, business processes, and our vendors by a professional third-party auditor, Trux met more than 125 necessary requirements to demonstrate we are meeting the security commitments we have made to our customers," said Kent Masden, Chief Technology Officer at Trux. "Becoming SOC 2 compliant assures our current and future customers of our ability to safeguard their data and be a reliable service provider for their business."

What is SOC 2 Compliance?

SOC 2 Type II, is a comprehensive audit report that attests to an organization's trustworthiness. It is commonly used to assess the risk associated with service providers that store customers' data in the cloud. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure accountability, transparency, and traceability, SOC 2 is considered the gold standard of data security and demonstrates Trux's adherence to the strictest practices and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the data protection landscape.

Our commitment to data security

"The Type II evaluation means that our customers can feel confident in the secure design and operating effectiveness of the Trux platform," said Donald Lee, President and COO at Trux. "Over 61MM tons and $397MM in hauler payments are processed through Trux on an annual basis. SOC compliance gives our customers confidence that our systems are a reliable, available, and secure part of their mission-critical operations."

The Trux logistics platform includes tools for dispatching haulers, monitoring material delivery, optimizing plant efficiency, E-ticketing, and customer engagement. For more information about Trux and the company's dump truck logistics solutions, visit www.truxnow.com .

About Trux

Trux is the leading dump truck logistics platform making life easier and faster for contractors, material producers, and dump truck operators. The Trux solution pairs a robust suite of logistics management functionality with the nation's largest network of technology-enabled haulers. Trux users realize significant gains in the profitability of their logistics services through more efficient operations, better customer experience, and improved supply chain visibility.

