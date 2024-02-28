TRUX MARKS FIVE YEARS OF LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

BOSTON , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trux™, the leader in dump truck logistics technology, is marking the 5th anniversary of the launch of its flagship product. Originally known as Digital Dispatch, the product quickly outgrew its original name with the addition of more functionality to manage dump truck flow at the plant, customer delivery tracking, job site productivity tools, E-ticketing, and more. This product expansion necessitated a name change to Trux Deliver to better reflect these expanded capabilities and use cases.
"We've worked hand in hand with our customers over the years to continue improving the Trux platform," said Donald Lee, President of Trux." Aggregate and asphalt delivery and logistics can be very complex to manage. When you get it wrong, everyone involved in the supply chain experiences the pain. When you get it right, everyone benefits from greater supply chain visibility, interoperability, and efficiency."
Since its introduction, the platform has experienced tremendous growth, adoption, and enhancement as a mission-critical tool to manage the flow of aggregate and asphalt materials from the plant to the job site with impressive results:
Live in over 500 aggregate and asphalt plants
Over 11.5 M completed loads
Over 245 M tons delivered
54,000+ dump truck drivers dispatched
Over 106,000 Delivery Tracker message recipients
"Logistics sourcing and technology innovation are core to our operations," said Tom Yeilding, VP Logistics Innovation at Vulcan Materials Company. "The Trux platform is an invaluable tool for dispatching haulers, managing the delivery of materials, and key to our ability to deliver a differentiated experience for our customers."
Trux Deliver is part of the Trux delivery logistics platform for dispatching haulers, monitoring material delivery, optimizing plant efficiency, E-ticketing, and customer engagement. For more information about Trux or the company's other dump truck logistics solutions, visit www.truxnow.com.
About Trux
Trux is the leading dump truck logistics platform making life easier and faster for contractors, material producers, and dump truck operators. The Trux solution pairs a robust suite of logistics management functionality with the nation's largest network of technology-enabled haulers. Trux users realize significant gains in the profitability of their logistics services through more efficient operations, better customer experience, and improved supply chain visibility.
SOURCE Trux
