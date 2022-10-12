TRUX RELEASES NEXT-GENERATION DELIVERY TRACKER

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trux™, the leader in dump truck logistics technology, announced the release of its next-generation delivery tracker for material producers and their customers. The release adds significant capabilities to the existing product that's been in use for over two and-a-half years.

"The ability to track deliveries has become a baseline expectation of consumers in every industry," said Donald Lee, President of Trux. "Aggregate and asphalt delivery is no exception, yet very few can do it given the complex nature of this process. Our team has worked hard to add valuable job site productivity tools to the existing delivery tracking offered in our first version of the product."

Last year alone, over 2.6 Million E-Tickets were issued and over 2.6 Million loads and 53 Million tons tracked via the Delivery Tracker. With this release, Trux has added the ability for job site foremen, DOT inspectors, and others involved in keeping projects on schedule to:

Track scheduled, in progress, and delivered loads within the context of a delivery window

View current hauler job site wait time

Monitor real-time and hourly key performance indicators like delivery velocity and job site cycle time

View the delivery instructions given to haulers on the job

Download E-Tickets and all scale ticket data

Contact Dispatch with a single tap

And more

"These enhancements make a great product even better and will increase the value that we deliver to our customers through logistics execution and technology," said Tom Yeilding, VP Logistics Innovation at Vulcan Materials Company. "The Trux Delivery Tracker allows us to deliver a differentiated customer experience with tools that are focused on project productivity at every step of the delivery cycle."

Delivery Tracker combines scale ticket data with point of sale, geofence, and hauler delivery data to provide real-time insights on dispatch, delivery, and job site performance. For more information about Delivery Tracker or the company's other dump truck logistics solutions, visit www.truxnow.com.

About Trux

Trux is the leading dump truck logistics platform transforming the heavy construction industry. The Trux solution is an all-in-one app that pairs a robust suite of logistics management functionality with a two-sided marketplace, connecting contractors and material producers with the nation's largest network of technology-enabled haulers. Trux users realize significant gains in the profitability of their logistics services through more efficient operations, better customer experience, and improved visibility into operations.

SOURCE Trux