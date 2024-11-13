Truyo Celebrates First Anniversary of Industry-Defining AI Governance Platform with New Features and AWS Marketplace Availability

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truyo , the leader in managing AI compliance and risk, proudly celebrates the first anniversary of its AI governance platform—an industry-defining solution actively used by enterprise companies today. Designed to help organizations adopt AI responsibly without hindering innovation, Truyo's platform has successfully reduced governance costs and enhanced operational visibility for its clients.

Celebrating this milestone, Truyo introduces powerful new features, including an advanced AI inventory module, public-facing AI scorecards to prove governance efforts, and real-time progress tracking across essential governance areas. Truyo's recent listing on AWS Marketplace further enhances accessibility, allowing public and government sector clients to adopt the platform seamlessly through an approved vendor.

"AI technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and businesses stand to gain enormously from it," says Dan Clarke, President of Truyo. "But the risks are significant for those who adopt it without considering governance. Staying on top of shifting regulations can be incredibly challenging, and our mission is to make AI governance and data privacy compliance straightforward, intelligent, and available to every business."

Elevating AI Governance with Advanced Capabilities

Truyo now empowers organizations with an expanded AI inventory module that scans websites, source code repositories, and content to identify AI applications across platforms. This module provides a comprehensive view of AI usage, helping businesses more effectively manage their AI landscape.

Additionally, Truyo's new AI scorecards present a transparent, public-facing report on the strength of a company's AI governance program, allowing organizations to showcase their commitment to responsible AI use.

The platform's latest update introduces real-time progress tracking, enabling companies to monitor their AI governance efforts in key areas like risk assessments, AI use cases, and compliance reporting. A detailed grading system and section-by-section breakdown make it easy for organizations to identify strengths and improvement areas. Reports can be generated in PDF and HTML formats for easy sharing with stakeholders.

AWS Marketplace Availability and Strategic Partnership with AWS Sales Teams

Another major milestone for Truyo is its listing on AWS Marketplace, which now enables AWS account managers to offer Truyo's solutions to customers directly through their platform. This listing streamlines procurement, particularly for clients in the public and government sectors, where AWS is a trusted vendor. AWS account teams can introduce Truyo's platform in monthly partner show-and-tell sessions, creating expanded reach and potential growth opportunities.

A Year of AI Governance Leadership

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Truyo recently took the stage at the IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk 2024 event, where President Dan Clarke led a standout panel, "Human Meets Machine: An AI Humanoid Robot Discusses the Future of AI Governance." Clarke was joined by AI Humanoid Robot 'RIA' from Machani Robotics, along with expert panelists Bianca Lochner, CIO of the City of Scottsdale, and Aaron Weller, Lead of Privacy Innovation & Assurance at HP Inc. The session attracted over 400 attendees who engaged on the evolving landscape of AI governance.

Truyo's platform also offers automated risk assessments, transparency reporting, and a comprehensive suite of training modules tailored to meet global regulatory standards, including the White House Executive Order on AI and the European Union AI Law. The company is committed to equipping enterprises with the tools they need to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and achieve sustainable AI innovation.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit: www.truyo.com/request-demo .

Or explore Truyo's listing on AWS Marketplace here .

About Truyo

Truyo was founded to achieve the mission of making AI governance and data privacy compliance simple, smart, and accessible for every organization. The company bridges the gap between companies and dynamically changing AI and privacy regulations worldwide. The Truyo AI Governance platform empowers business systems with risk visibility and guardrails, building trust and shaping the future of ethical AI adoption and privacy management. To learn more, please visit www.truyo.com .

SOURCE Truyo