TRV Stewardship Council Adds Three Directors to Strengthen Conservation, Sustainable Tourism and Community Development Across the Tennessee River Valley

New board leadership expands regional collaboration across the seven-state Tennessee River Valley

NORRIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council (TRVSC) has welcomed three new directors to its board: Amy Anderson, Lauren Hurdle and Marty Mabry. Their addition strengthens the Council's work to advance community-driven conservation, heritage preservation, sustainable tourism and locally rooted economic development across the seven-state Tennessee River Valley region.

TRV Stewardship Council

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is a multistate nonprofit organization that connects communities, tourism organizations, businesses, conservation partners and community leaders around responsible tourism and sustainable economic development. The Council supports initiatives that protect natural resources, preserve cultural and historic assets, strengthen communities and create meaningful economic opportunities through tourism.

Serving 121 counties across seven states, the Council works throughout the Tennessee River watershed in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia. Its regional approach recognizes that the Tennessee River Valley is a connected landscape where natural resources, culture, history, recreation and local economies extend beyond county and state lines.

The Council also serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Tennessee River Valley MapGuide at ExploreTRV.com, a regional resource connecting visitors and residents with destinations, businesses, outdoor recreation, heritage sites, cultural experiences and communities throughout the Tennessee River Valley.

New Directors

Amy Anderson, Tourism Director for the Southeast Tennessee Development District, is a lifelong East Tennessean who has spent the past four years working in tourism across the 10-county greater Chattanooga region. Anderson is passionate about regional collaboration and connecting visitors with the communities, outdoor experiences and locally owned businesses that make Southeast Tennessee distinctive. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring the outdoors, canoeing and spending time around a campfire under the stars.

Lauren Hurdle is Tourism Director for Jefferson County, Tennessee Tourism. She also serves as President of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council Board of Directors and on the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association Tourism Advisory Council. Originally from North Carolina, Hurdle has brought her experience and passion for community development, tourism and regional collaboration to East Tennessee and the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Marty Mabry serves as Executive Director of the Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association. A tourism industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Mabry recently retired as West Tennessee Division Manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, where she led tourism initiatives across 21 counties. Throughout her career, she has received numerous industry awards and served in leadership roles with state and regional tourism organizations.

2026–2028 Council Officers:

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council's officers for 2026–2028 are:

Chair: Tami Reist, President & CEO, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association

Tami Reist, President & CEO, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association Vice Chair: Ferrin Rainey, Tourism Director, Tishomingo County Development Foundation and Tourism, Mississippi

Ferrin Rainey, Tourism Director, Tishomingo County Development Foundation and Tourism, Mississippi Treasurer: Angie Pierce, Vice President, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association

Angie Pierce, Vice President, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association Secretary: Karin Landers, Local Entrepreneur and Business Owner

Together, the Council's directors and officers bring expertise in tourism, conservation, community development and economic development. Their collective experience strengthens partnerships among communities, tourism organizations, businesses, conservation groups and other stakeholders working to protect the Tennessee River Valley's natural resources and preserve its cultural and historic character.

"Sustainable tourism is at the heart of the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council's work," said Julie Graham, volunteer Executive Director. "We connect rural and metro communities through their shared stories, culture and history. The Tennessee River Valley is a continuum that crosses county and state lines—a landscape shaped by the river, its people and the economies that have grown along it. Our work is about helping communities recognize those connections and build a stronger future together."

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to stewardship, sustainable tourism and regional collaboration throughout the Tennessee River watershed. Serving 121 counties across seven states, the Council connects people with the natural, cultural and historic resources that define the Tennessee River Valley while promoting conservation, responsible recreation and economic vitality through tourism. Through partnerships, education and regional initiatives, the Council works to help communities protect what makes their places special while creating meaningful opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors.

www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council