TRV Stewardship Council Launches "Outsized Adventures" to Showcase Epic Outdoor Experiences Across the Tennessee River Valley

New Three-Day Adventure Series Highlights Hiking, Bikepacking, Camping, Kayaking, Scenic Communities, and Hidden Gems Across Seven States

NORRIS, Tenn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council (TRVSC) today announced the launch of Outsized Adventures, a new travel and storytelling series designed to inspire deeper exploration of one of America's most diverse outdoor recreation regions.

Stretching across 121 counties and seven states, the Tennessee River Valley offers a remarkable collection of mountains, rivers, forests, trails, scenic byways, historic communities, and outdoor experiences. Through curated three-day adventure itineraries, Outsized Adventures invites travelers to slow down, stay longer, and discover the landscapes, stories, and communities that make the Tennessee River Valley extraordinary.

The series highlights immersive outdoor experiences including trail running, backcountry camping, bikepacking, kayaking, hiking, and scenic road trips—encouraging visitors to move beyond traditional sightseeing and experience the region through adventure, connection, and discovery.

"Adventure doesn't have to be measured in miles traveled from home," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the TRV Stewardship Council. "Some of the most extraordinary experiences are waiting just beyond the next ridge, around the next river bend, or down a road you've never taken before. Outsized Adventures invites travelers to slow down, stay longer, and discover the remarkable places that make the Tennessee River Valley unique."

Built around the principles of geotourism based tourism, Outsized Adventures showcases destinations where recreation, conservation, history, and local culture intersect. Each itinerary connects travelers with public lands, wilderness areas, national forests, waterways, trails, small towns, and rural communities while encouraging responsible recreation and sustainable travel.

Outsized Adventures Features Epic Ways to Explore the Tennessee River Valley

Trail Running Beyond the Finish Line

Go beyond the racecourse with multi-day trail running adventures featuring scenic singletrack, river gorges, mountain ridgelines, protected public lands, and connections to local communities and regional history.

Backcountry Camping Under the Stars

Discover the quieter side of the Tennessee River Valley through wilderness camping experiences featuring remote landscapes, dark-sky destinations, hidden waterfalls, climbing ledges, and breathtaking overlooks.

Bikepacking America's Scenic Backroads

Combine adventure and exploration on self-supported cycling journeys featuring scenic byways, rural communities, mountain roads, historic downtowns, and unforgettable views.

Kayaking Into the Heart of the Valley

Experience the Tennessee River Valley from a different perspective through multi-day paddling adventures along blueways, river corridors, wildlife habitats, dramatic bluffs, and historic river towns.

As travelers increasingly seek authentic outdoor experiences and meaningful connections closer to home, Outsized Adventures provides a roadmap for discovering destinations that may be overlooked but are rich in adventure, history, and natural beauty.

"Extraordinary adventures don't require a passport or an international flight," Graham added. "They can be found right here in America's backyard. Whether you're exploring a designated wilderness area, paddling a scenic river, bikepacking through a rural community, or camping beneath the stars, the Tennessee River Valley offers experiences that rival destinations around the world."

New Outsized Adventures stories and itineraries will be released throughout the year, featuring destinations and experiences across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

To explore the Outsized Adventures series and discover outdoor adventures throughout the Tennessee River Valley, visit ExploreTRV.com.

About the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering stewardship, sustainable tourism, and regional collaboration throughout the Tennessee River Valley watershed. Serving 121 counties across seven states, the Council works to connect people with the natural, cultural, and historic resources that define the Tennessee River Valley while promoting conservation, responsible recreation, and economic vitality through tourism.

Media Contact:

Julie Graham

Executive Director

TRV Stewardship Council

[email protected] | 8655850811

www.exploreTRV.com

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council