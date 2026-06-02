Young Explorers Invited to Discover Nature During Community BioBlitz at Muscle Shoals Reservation Trails

NORRIS, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What glows under a black light? How many bird species can be spotted before lunch? What creatures are hiding along the trails surrounding Wilson Dam?

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council (TRVSC) is encouraging families, students, scouts, and outdoor enthusiasts to find out during a free community BioBlitz at the Muscle Shoals Reservation Trails on June 12–13. Hosted by TVA and Discover Life in America, the event combines outdoor adventure, hands-on learning, and real-world science in an experience designed for all ages.

TRV Stewardship Council

The event is endorsed by the TRVSC, a seven-state regional partnership dedicated to connecting people with the outdoors and inspiring future conservation stewards. A BioBlitz is a community effort to identify as many plants and animals as possible within a designated area. Participants use observation skills, cameras, and smartphone apps to document local biodiversity while learning about the wildlife that lives in their own backyard.

For young participants, the event feels more like a treasure hunt than a science lesson. Children can search for insects, identify birds, photograph wildflowers, and contribute observations that become part of a larger scientific record.

The adventure begins Friday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. with a nighttime walk on the Rockpile Trail. Participants will use black lights to observe moths, beetles, fireflies, and other nocturnal insects rarely seen during daylight hours.

On Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., participants will gather at the Rockpile Trail for guided birdwatching and species identification activities. Along the way, they may encounter blooming Indian pink, beebalm, woodland phlox, and coral honeysuckle, along with butterflies, moths, and brilliant green beetles. These guided explorations showcase the remarkable variety of life found throughout the reservation's forests, fields, and waterways.

"Kids are naturally curious about the world around them," said Jessica Stevens Raper, TVA Support Representative for Environmental Stewardship. "A BioBlitz gives them an opportunity to ask questions, make discoveries, and contribute to real conservation science. We hope families leave with a deeper appreciation for the outdoors and a desire to continue exploring local trails."

Experiences like BioBlitzes help young people develop observation skills, scientific curiosity, and an understanding of the important role they can play in protecting natural resources.

"The best way to inspire future conservation leaders is to get them outside experiencing nature firsthand," said Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council spokesperson. "Whether a child discovers a rare wildflower, spots a bird they've never seen before, or simply develops a new appreciation for the outdoors, those experiences can spark a lifelong passion for stewardship."

The Muscle Shoals Reservation Trails feature more than 17 miles of scenic pathways through diverse habitats, making them an ideal outdoor classroom for learning about nature, wildlife, and conservation.

The event is free and open to the public, and no experience is necessary. Families are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes, water, and a smartphone or camera to help document species observations.

By participating, youth and families won't just learn about nature—they'll help scientists better understand and protect it for future generations while becoming part of a growing community committed to caring for the Tennessee River Valley's natural treasures.

The TRV Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting stewardship, economic vitality, and tourism across the seven-state Tennessee River Valley watershed. The Council works to connect communities and visitors through initiatives that celebrate the region's diverse landscapes, history, and culture. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council