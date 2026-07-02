TRX® Expands into Mass Retail with Full Consumer Fitness, Recovery, and Lifestyle Line

Iconic Training Brand Taps Blulabs® as Exclusive Retail Partner, With New Products Arriving in Stores This Fall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX, the global leader in functional training equipment trusted by athletes, military personnel, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide, today announced a strategic licensing partnership with Blulabs®, naming the consumer products company as its exclusive retail partner for a slew of new products for the mass market. The expanded TRX consumer line spans fitness equipment, recovery tools, apparel, and performance accessories, with the new Blulabs® products joining retail shelves this fall, just in time for back-to-school and the holiday rush.

The move marks a significant expansion for TRX, which has dominated the commercial gym, military, and professional training space for decades. By partnering with Blulabs®, whose licensing track record includes Harley-Davidson®, Brookstone®, and Skechers®, TRX gains immediate access to more than 25,000 retail doors and an end-to-end supply chain built for mass scale.

"TRX has always been about making elite training accessible to everyone," said former Navy SEAL and Founder of TRX, Randy Hetrick. "This initiative allows us to reach millions more people through retail while staying true to our performance roots. These new products deliver the same proven results consumers expect from TRX, now in formats designed for everyday use in homes, garages, and wherever people work out."

The expanded TRX lineup is engineered specifically for the mass retail channel and covers the full spectrum of consumer fitness needs:

Weights: neoprene kettlebells, square dumbbells, and compact adjustable dumbbells.





Home Fitness & Core Training: home Pilates kits, core sliders, core training rings, resistance bands, ab wheels, jump ropes, grip trainers, push-up handles, and more.





Recovery & Mobility: percussion massage devices (including hot & cold models), precision foam rollers, hot & cold wraps, peanut rollers, and targeted massagers.





Apparel & Accessories: premium fitness apparel and a complete performance bag collection including gym bags, backpacks, and crossbody bags.

With more than 3 million Suspension Trainers™ sold and the recent acquisition of YBell®, TRX ® has a global reputation for creating versatile, innovative home and commercial training tools that get results. Suspension Training® has been proven by peer-reviewed research to lower cholesterol, increase vertical jump capacity, reduce the negative impacts of GLP-1 use, and improve a wide range of sports performance markers and health outcomes for diverse populations.

This new line of science-backed, performance-boosting tools arrives with eye-catching, proprietary "black & yellow" in-store displays and full merchandising support. Retailers receive a complete, cost-effective TRX solution designed to energize large box locations and the shopping experience, increase basket size, and generate repeat purchases. Consumers get a wide range of proven and highly giftable training tools that are on-trend with the rise of functional and hybrid fitness training.

"Our track record with iconic brands proves we know how to build and sustain retail success," said Darryn Garson, Chief Retail Officer of Blulabs. "TRX® is one of the most trusted names in fitness, and this partnership gives retailers a rare opportunity to own the functional fitness and recovery aisles with a brand consumers already know, love, and seek."

Retailer Information

The new TRX consumer line will be available for placement across key retail channels beginning this fall. Retailers interested in carrying the TRX line should contact Blulabs at www.blulabs.com.

About TRX

TRX®, founded by former Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick, is the global leader in functional training equipment, education, and programming. Its signature Suspension Trainer™ and expanding ecosystem of tools deliver full-body strength, mobility, and core training for every fitness level. Trusted by professional athletes, first responders, trainers, and everyday users, TRX products are sold in more than 50 countries and featured in leading gyms, studios, and retail stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.trxtraining.com.

About Blulabs

Blulabs® is a supply chain, manufacturing, product development, and retail sales leader specializing in innovative, high value consumer products. With a global network spanning over 25,000 retail doors and successful licensing partnerships across apparel, consumer goods, and wellness categories, Blulabs excels at bringing iconic brands to mainstream consumers. Family-run by Marc Garson (Chairman) and his three sons, Blulabs delivers end-to-end solutions that drive growth for its retail partners. For more information, visit www.blulabs.com.

Media Contacts

TRX Media Relations: [email protected]

Blulabs Media Relations: [email protected] | (208) 283-2040

SOURCE TRX