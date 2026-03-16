TRX Expands YBell Product Range Unveiling YBell Elite at HFA Show, Elevating Functional Strength Training for Fitness Facilities

The YBell Elite arrives with a ruggedized build, enhanced ergonomics, expanded weight range, and new rack storage solutions — engineered for clubs and the members they serve.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX, the global leader in functional training equipment and education, today announced the launch of the YBell Elite at the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) Show in San Diego. Building on the breakthrough success of the YBell NEO line, YBell Elite is a premium evolution of one of functional fitness' most versatile tools — engineered from the ground up to meet the demands of high-performance club environments and the members who train in them.

New YBell Elite

YBell, the world's premiere 4-in-1 training tool, provides users the ability to conduct dumbbell, kettlebell, dual-grip med ball, and push-up stand exercises using one tool. By changing your grip on the YBell users are changing the modality. Designed for durability, comfort, and performance, YBell Elite retains the patented multi-grip functionality that made YBell a category-defining product while introducing a suite of upgrades that set a new benchmark for functional strength equipment.

Engineered for Elite Performance

Responding directly to feedback from club operators, coaches, and members who rely on YBell every day, the Elite model introduces meaningful upgrades across every dimension:

Ruggedized Exterior

A reinforced outer shell built to withstand the rigors of high-traffic commercial environments, delivering long-term durability at club scale.

Enhanced Outer Grip Handles

Redesigned peripheral handles provide improved ergonomics across all four grip positions, reducing fatigue and improving comfort during extended training sessions.

Knurled Center Grip Handle

A precision-knurled center handle engineered to mirror the familiar feel of a traditional dumbbell, enabling confident grip during high-intensity strength and flow-based workouts.

Expanded Weight Range

A broader selection of weight increments offers clubs and members greater programming flexibility to accommodate a wide spectrum of fitness levels and training goals.

New Rack Storage Solutions

Purpose-built rack systems deliver organized, space-efficient storage while elevating the visual presentation and functionality of the gym floor.

"At TRX, we have always believed that innovation is never finished. It evolves with the partners and communities we serve," said Jack Daly, Chief Executive Officer of TRX. "YBell Elite is not just a product upgrade; it represents our continued commitment to delivering the most complete and premium functional training ecosystem in the category. Alongside our iconic Suspension Trainer and our growing lineup of HexGrip™ tools, YBell strengthens our ability to meet athletes wherever they are in their training journey. Together, these products represent the future of functional fitness."

Proven at Scale: Commercial Adoption Across the Industry

The YBell story has quickly become one of the fitness industry's most compelling strength training success stories. Since entering the commercial market, YBell has been embraced by some of the most respected and fastest-growing fitness brands in the world — a testament to its adaptability, member appeal, and operational value for club owners.

"YBell continues to excite the most forward-thinking and member-centric clubs in the world," said Mark Livingston, Vice President of Commercial Sales at TRX. "We've seen Orangetheory Fitness, Anytime Fitness, F45 Training, TITLE Boxing Club, Sweat440, Fit Body Boot Camp, and many others integrate YBell into their programming, and the results speak for themselves. This tool along with YBell Professional Education from TRX works across group training, personal training, functional fitness circuits, and beyond. The breadth of adoption reflects something rare: a piece of equipment that genuinely improves the member experience while giving operators a versatile, space-efficient solution. YBell Elite builds on that momentum and elevates it for clubs that demand the very best."

Experience YBell Elite at HFA 2025

Attendees of the HFA Show in San Diego are invited to visit the TRX booth to experience YBell Elite firsthand. TRX representatives and education experts will be on-site demonstrating the full range of YBell Elite training applications, discussing club integration strategies, and showcasing the new rack storage solutions.

TRX® is a global leader in functional training equipment, content, and education. Founded in 2004 by former U.S. Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick, the company pioneered the category of Suspension Training® with the iconic black-and-yellow TRX Suspension Trainer™, a versatile training system that uses bodyweight and gravity to build strength, balance, mobility, and core stability.

Today, TRX offers a comprehensive ecosystem of training solutions for consumers, coaches, and fitness facilities worldwide. The company's product lineup includes Suspension Trainers, YBell® multi-grip weights, HexGrip™ strength tools, Dynamic Resistance systems, and portable training equipment used in gyms, studios, military installations, and homes around the world.

Through the TRX App™ digital platform and its world-class professional education programs, TRX has certified hundreds of thousands of trainers and supports a global community of athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts committed to moving better and performing at their best.

For more information, visit www.trxtraining.com.

TRX Media Relations

TRX Training

Website: www.trxtraining.com

SOURCE TRX