TRX and The Picklr Team Up to Elevate Pickleball Performance Across the Country

News provided by

TRX

Nov 05, 2025, 12:10 ET

World-class training meets America's fastest-growing sport in new national partnership

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX, the global leader in functional training and creator of the iconic Suspension Trainer™, is proud to announce a dynamic alliance with The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise. This collaboration will bring TRX's elite training tools and expert programming directly into new Picklr Mobility Zones in Picklr clubs nationwide, empowering members of all skill levels to warm up and cool down smarter, move better, and play stronger.

With over 500 locations sold and 65 to be open by the end of 2025, The Picklr has established itself as a category-defining leader in the booming sport of pickleball. Through this partnership, Picklr Mobility Zones facilities will feature the original TRX Suspension Trainer, TRX Studio Line, TRX Rip Trainer, TRX YBells, and HexGrip Functional Training Tools, giving members direct access to the most versatile and effective warm-up and cool-down tools in the world. These all new Picklr Mobility Zones will start rolling out in select Picklr clubs starting this fall.

As part of the collaboration, Picklr members will unlock exclusive TRX programming tailored to the demands of pickleball, including mobility, strength, and injury-prevention routines featured in the TRX QuickStart web tool. Future content will also include special appearances and training sessions led by top Picklr and TRX pros in the TRX App™, allowing members to learn directly from elite athletes using the TRX system as part of their game preparation.

"This partnership with TRX unlocks a new layer of value and performance support for our members," said James Hurlock, Chief Partnerships Officer of The Picklr. "As we continue to grow and innovate within the pickleball community, adding TRX's world-class gear and education aligns perfectly with our commitment to building the best pickleball experience in the world."

"We're excited to see how pickleball players are using TRX to train for the sport they love," said Jack Daly, CEO of TRX. "The Suspension Trainer is a go-anywhere tool that improves mobility, builds full-body strength, and helps reduce injury—benefits that translate directly to better movement and longevity on the court. We're proud to partner with The Picklr to bring that performance edge to their passionate player base."

This partnership comes at a time of explosive growth for both brands. The Picklr is leading the charge in the pickleball facility boom, providing premium courts, community, and coaching nationwide. Meanwhile, TRX continues to expand its reach through innovative partnerships and its growing ecosystem of training clubs, certified coaches, and education offerings.

Together, TRX and The Picklr aim to set a new standard in how athletes prepare for and enjoy the game of pickleball.

ABOUT TRX:

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX app™ , the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

SOURCE TRX

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TRX and BlazePod Announce Global Partnership to Advance Functional and Cognitive Training Across Strength Training, Sports Conditioning, Rehab, and Physical Therapy

TRX and BlazePod Announce Global Partnership to Advance Functional and Cognitive Training Across Strength Training, Sports Conditioning, Rehab, and Physical Therapy

TRX®, the global leader in functional training, and BlazePod®, the pioneer of light-based reaction training, today announced an exciting new...
TRX and SWEAT440 Expand Partnership to Power Next Phase of Growth

TRX and SWEAT440 Expand Partnership to Power Next Phase of Growth

TRX, the global leader in functional training, is expanding its partnership with SWEAT440, the rapidly-growing boutique fitness franchise known for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Retail

Retail

General Sports

General Sports

Fitness/Wellness

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics