TrxNow Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation in the Automotive Solutions Industry

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrxNow, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the roadside assistance industry, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with their annual Halloween Costume Contest with special guest, WJHL – TV DayTime Tri-Cities Chris McIntosh. This milestone marks over a decade of pioneering technological advancements, strategic growth, and redefining service logistics for clients and partners across North America.

The 11-year achievement is powered by the people behind the platform. TrxNow fosters a team atmosphere of dedication, empathy, and professional excellence. This fast-paced, collaborative environment is the true engine of the company's innovation and was a key factor cited by Allied Solutions as a "perfect fit" during its 2021 acquisition. In celebration of TrxNow's anniversary, the company also honored its long-standing employees, crediting their dedication to its successes.

"This 11-year milestone is a direct reflection of our incredible team. Their dedication and innovative spirit have brought forth a new standard to this industry," said Lucas Carey, SVP of New Business and Client Success at TrxNow. "We are deeply grateful to our employees, our valued clients, and our strategic partners for their enduring trust and collaboration. While we are proud of the past, we are even more excited about the future and our continued commitment to driving innovation."

11 Years of Innovation and Growth

TrxNow's journey is marked by significant achievements that have reshaped the roadside assistance landscape:

Pioneering Cloud-Native SaaS: Built on the Salesforce Service Cloud, TrxNow's 100% cloud-based platform offers unparalleled reliability, security, and scalability, allowing for real-time connected events and seamless integration.

As TrxNow marks this milestone, the company extends its deepest gratitude to its employees, clients, partners, and the local Johnson City and Tri-Cities community, whose unwavering support has provided the foundation to thrive.

About TrxNow TrxNow, an Allied Solutions company, is a premier provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for the roadside assistance and service logistics industry. Its platform, built on the Salesforce Service Cloud and featuring the proprietary NEXUS network management system, delivers intelligent, reliable, and scalable solutions for a high-quality, digital-first customer experience. TrxNow serves a diverse portfolio of clients and partners across North America.

