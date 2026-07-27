TrxNow Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Auto Help Line, Launching Tiered Roadside and Protection Packages for Independent Insurance Agencies and Brokers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrxNow is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Auto Help Line of America (AHL). To mark five decades of dependable service, we are rolling out an updated suite of comprehensive protection packages specifically designed for independent insurance agencies and brokers looking to enhance customer retention and drive new revenue.

This newly structured program moves beyond traditional vehicle dispatching to provide independent insurance agencies and brokers with high-value ancillary products designed to drive revenue, increase policyholder retention, and round out accounts. By integrating robust financial, legal, and identity protections alongside premier roadside assistance, brokers can easily cross-sell comprehensive risk-mitigation bundles that protect clients both on and off the road. Built entirely on Salesforce Service Cloud, the platform provides agents and their insureds with a truly connected, transparent digital experience that streamlines claims management and enhances agency touchpoints.

By integrating these product suites, independent agencies benefit from major operational differentiators that stand out against legacy motor clubs:

GoSafe: A foundational safety package featuring premier Roadside Assistance, Travel Discounts, and a $5,000 Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) benefit.

A foundational safety package featuring premier Roadside Assistance, Travel Discounts, and a $5,000 Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) benefit. DriveSafe: A highly robust automotive and lifestyle security bundle. In addition to Roadside Assistance and a $5,000 AD&D policy, it includes financial safety nets such as Auto Deductible Reimbursement, Auto Repair Reimbursement, and Emergency Travel Reimbursement. Policyholders also receive security additions including ID Theft Restoration, Lost Credit Card Protection, Cell Phone Protection, Locksmith Services, as well as Legal, Tax, and Travel Discounts.

A highly robust automotive and lifestyle security bundle. In addition to Roadside Assistance and a $5,000 AD&D policy, it includes financial safety nets such as Auto Deductible Reimbursement, Auto Repair Reimbursement, and Emergency Travel Reimbursement. Policyholders also receive security additions including ID Theft Restoration, Lost Credit Card Protection, Cell Phone Protection, Locksmith Services, as well as Legal, Tax, and Travel Discounts. StaySafe: The ultimate premium protection package designed for comprehensive peace of mind. This elite tier elevates coverage to a $10,000 AD&D benefit and adds a Home Deductible Reimbursement, Emergency Lodging Benefit, and Emergency Cash Benefit. It mirrors the premier Roadside Assistance, Locksmith Services, Cell Phone Protection, Legal Services, Tax Services, and Travel Discounts found in the core tiers.

About TrxNow

TrxNow is a premier roadside assistance and service logistics provider dedicated to transforming the emergency vehicle service experience. Assisting drivers 24x7x365, TrxNow combines industry-leading technology with a massive network of service provider partners providing jumpstarts, lockouts, tire changes, fluid deliveries, towing, and winching. This powerful infrastructure allows the company to manage complex logistics for everything from passenger vehicle tire changes and fuel delivery to heavy-duty commercial towing and recovery. By prioritizing transparency, speed, and reliability, TrxNow continues to set the gold standard for roadside assistance management in the modern era.

For more information about TrxNow's roadside assistance and solutions, visit the TrxNow Website.

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