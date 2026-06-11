TRXNOW REINVENTS THE ROADSIDE RESCUE: HOW TECH IS FINALLY KICKING CALL CENTER HOLD TIMES TO THE CURB

With a white-labeled, uber-like tracking app and smart digital dispatch, TrxNow lets 74% of stranded drivers bypass phone queues entirely—saving time for motorists and cutting claims costs for insurance and fleet partners.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a massive complexity gap happening on American highways right now. Vehicles have evolved into high-tech, rolling computers—with over 400 unique light-duty models on the road, from intricate hybrids to multi-motor electric vehicles. Yet, the roadside assistance industry is largely stuck in the past, relying on fragmented legacy software and old-school hook and go towing methods that can instantly cause thousands of dollars in mechanical or alignment damage to a modern car.

TrxNow is officially closing that gap. Built natively on Salesforce Service Cloud, TrxNow's software-defined logistics platform replaces clunky, disconnected systems with instant digital dispatching, smart vehicle-to-technician matching, and live tracking. As North America's only roadside solution for Insurance, Fleet, Financial Institution, and Warranty companies that provides 100% service with employees located entirely in the United States and Canada, TrxNow pairs this next-gen infrastructure with unparalleled regional support.

The biggest game-changer? Putting control directly into the driver's hands through a fully brandable, white-labeled consumer portal. Instead of waiting on hold to talk to a representative, stranded motorists get a seamless experience. They can request help digitally, watch their service provider approach on a live interactive map in real time, and receive automatic text updates at every stage of the rescue.

The strategy is working. 74% of active users now completely manage their roadside events digitally, bypassing traditional call center queues altogether. Because of this seamless execution, clients see an immediate increase in CSAT and overall program performance when choosing TrxNow Roadside as their partner.

"Nobody wants to sit on the side of a busy highway wondering if help is actually coming, or get stuck listening to call center hold music," said Lucas Carey, SVP. "We designed our technology to give people total transparency when they feel most vulnerable. Because our platform operates on a single, unified data source, our partners can significantly lower their claims overhead and get drivers back on the road faster, all while keeping their own brand front and center."

By combining automated self-service with specialized knowledge—like pushing EV-specific safety rules and exact flatbed loading points directly to drivers in the field—TrxNow delivers a safer, faster rescue that keeps claim costs down for national carriers, insurers, and fleet managers.

Key Technological & Operational Shifts:

74% Digital Independence: Nearly 8 out of 10 drivers handle their rescue entirely online, eliminating traditional agent hold times and reducing stress.

Nearly 8 out of 10 drivers handle their rescue entirely online, eliminating traditional agent hold times and reducing stress. Immediate Performance Boost: Corporate clients see an immediate, measurable increase in CSAT and overall program performance from day one of implementation.

Corporate clients see an immediate, measurable increase in CSAT and overall program performance from day one of implementation. Real-Time Tracking: Real-time interactive mapping pins the exact location of the vehicle and tracks the provider's live arrival.

Real-time interactive mapping pins the exact location of the vehicle and tracks the provider's live arrival. Built on Salesforce: Uses a single, cohesive database, throwing out the old patchwork of in-house software systems that struggle with rigorous quality testing.

Uses a single, cohesive database, throwing out the old patchwork of in-house software systems that struggle with rigorous quality testing. Zero Outsourcing: While technology handles the heavy lifting, complex rescues are backed 24/7/365 by 100% in-house, human support teams stationed entirely within the United States and Canada, speaking English, Spanish, and French.

While technology handles the heavy lifting, complex rescues are backed 24/7/365 by 100% in-house, human support teams stationed entirely within the United States and Canada, speaking English, Spanish, and French. Total Transparency for Partners: Clients can monitor claims end-to-end through a live client portal, viewing granular utilization reports down to the exact product and service type to heavily improve quarterly cost management. The portal is completely customizable to what partners want to see.

By pairing modern software automation with a deeply vetted nationwide network, TrxNow is proving that roadside assistance doesn't have to be a frustrating black box for drivers or an uncontrollable expense for businesses.

About TrxNow

TrxNow is a premier roadside assistance and service logistics provider dedicated to transforming the emergency vehicle service experience. Assisting drivers 24x7x365, TrxNow combines industry-leading technology with a massive network of service provider partners providing jumpstarts, lockouts, tire changes, fluid deliveries, towing, and winching. This powerful infrastructure allows the company to manage complex logistics for everything from passenger vehicle tire changes and fuel delivery to heavy-duty commercial towing and recovery. By prioritizing transparency, speed, and reliability, TrxNow continues to set the gold standard for roadside assistance management in the modern era.

For more information about TrxNow's roadside assistance and solutions, visit https://trx-now.com/.

View TrxNow's Demo Video: TrxNow Demo Video - Click Here

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SOURCE TrxNow