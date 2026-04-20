TrxNow Expands Long-Standing Strategic Partnership with Pep Boys to Manage Comprehensive Commercial Fleet Towing and Roadside Assistance Program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrxNow, a leader in the roadside assistance and service logistics space, today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Pep Boys, one of the nation's leading automotive service networks. Building on a successful nine-year collaborative history, TrxNow will now serve as the roadside assistance company managing Pep Boys' nationwide Commercial Fleet Towing and Roadside Assistance program.

This expansion marks a new chapter in a relationship that began in 2017. For nearly a decade, TrxNow and Pep Boys have delivered reliable automotive solutions to drivers across the continent. By expanding from traditional roadside support to dedicated commercial fleet management, the two organizations are streamlining how commercial and service vehicles are maintained and recovered across the United States and Puerto Rico.

"We're proud to expand our long-standing partnership with TrxNow to manage a comprehensive Commercial Fleet Towing and Roadside Assistance program. This launch reflects our commitment to keeping businesses moving, delivering fast, reliable support and a transparent digital experience that keeps fleets running when every minute matters," says Chris Magana, SVP Commercial.

TrxNow has spent the last decade evolving from a specialized roadside dispatch service into a full-stack logistics powerhouse. By bridging the gap between traditional mechanical support and modern digital fleet management, the company has redefined what assistance looks like for the commercial sector. This growth has been driven by a relentless focus on reducing downtime and leveraging data-driven insights. With a heritage rooted in transparency and rapid response, TrxNow's expansion with Pep Boys represents the natural progression of a company that has consistently mastered the art of keeping North American commerce in motion.

"TrxNow is excited to have been selected as the administrator for Pep Boys' new Tow2Pep Fleet Program – an initiative that reflects a meaningful investment in the future of their fleet services. This partnership underscores our ability to deliver tailored, technology-driven solutions while maintaining a fully in-house service model that prioritizes quality and control. We look forward to supporting Pep Boys in executing this strategic program and continuing to demonstrate value to leaders across the fleet ecosystem," says Lucas Carey, SVP Revenue and Client.

As a leading roadside assistance provider, TrxNow offers a robust suite of capabilities designed for the modern logistics landscape:

Expansive Footprint: Seamless coverage across the US and Canada, servicing light, medium, and heavy-duty weight classes.





Seamless coverage across the US and Canada, servicing light, medium, and heavy-duty weight classes. Specialized Modalities: Expert management for Rail, Refrigerated (Reefer), Over-the-Road (OTR), and specialized EV (Electric Vehicle) support.





Expert management for Rail, Refrigerated (Reefer), Over-the-Road (OTR), and specialized EV (Electric Vehicle) support. Bilingual Strategic Hubs: Complete North American solutions anchored by 4 state-of-the-art command centers in Johnson City, TN, and London, Ontario.





Complete North American solutions anchored by 4 state-of-the-art command centers in Johnson City, TN, and London, Ontario. Tech-Forward Infrastructure: Utilizing a cloud-based, Salesforce-integrated platform, TrxNow delivers highly tailored, bolt-on solutions. This gives corporate clients an internal lens into their external programs, ensuring total transparency and real-time dispatch visibility.

About TrxNow

TrxNow is a premier roadside assistance and service logistics provider dedicated to transforming the emergency vehicle service experience. Assisting drivers 24x7x365, TrxNow combines industry-leading technology with a massive network of service provider partners providing jumpstarts, lockouts, tire changes, fluid deliveries, towing, and winching. This powerful infrastructure allows the company to manage complex logistics for everything from passenger vehicle tire changes and fuel delivery to heavy-duty commercial towing and recovery. By prioritizing transparency, speed, and reliability, TrxNow continues to set the gold standard for roadside assistance management in the modern era.

For more information about TrxNow's roadside assistance and solutions, visit https://trx-now.com/.

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SOURCE TrxNow